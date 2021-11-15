Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Sri-Lanka-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW







At home, Airtel Lanka completed the upgrade of its 3G mobile network, becoming entirely based on LTE. Dialog Axiata opened another Level 3 data centre, this time near Colombo, while Hutch Lanka completed 5G trials in partnership with ZTE, reaching speeds up to 1.8Gb/s.





Sri Lanka also took a number of steps to solidify its position as a regional telecommunications hub, with a second Maldives-Sri Lanka submarine cable coming on line, and Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) committing to be a partner in the proposed SEA-ME-WE 6 cable system which will connect South East Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.





Key developments:



Sri Lanka’s fixed-line telephone market grows significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Regulator approves the introduction of MNP, expecting it to be implemented by May 2022.



Hutchison completes 5G trials with ZTE as its partner, achieving speeds of 1.8Gb/s.



Airtel Lanka completes 3G network upgrade to LTE, using spectrum in the 850MHz band.



SLT rebrands itself and its subsidiary under a single unified moniker, SLT-Mobitel.



SLT commits to investing in the proposed SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable system.



The Maldives Sri Lanka Cable (MSC), a second submarine cable linking the two countries, is ready for service.



Dialog Axiata opens a Tier 3 data centre in Piliyandala.





Companies mentioned in this report:



SLT (Sri Lanka Telecom), Mobitel, Dialog Axiata, DBN (Dialog Axiata group), Etisalat Lanka, Hutchison Lanka (Hutch), Airtel Lanka.



