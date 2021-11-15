English French

Atos expands its decarbonization portfolio to offer clients world’s first certified carbon neutral laptops with Circular Computing

London (UK), Paris (France), November 15 2021 – Atos today announces a global partnership with Circular Computing, a member of its Scaler accelerator program and the world’s premium remanufacturer of carbon neutral laptop products as well as the world’s first BSI Kitemark™ certified laptop remanufacturer. The newly formed partnership will enable Atos to expand its Net Zero Transformation portfolio with carbon neutral remanufactured laptops to support its clients to reach their sustainability goals.

Circular Computing produces at-scale, pre-used HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops that are equal to or better than new. The BSI Kitemark™ certifies that the Circular Remanufacturing Process delivers a laptop that has ‘at least equivalent performance and warranty that is equivalent or better than that of the newly manufactured product’. With its ISO9001 accredited processes Circular Computing can guarantee consistent quality of the same model in large volumes, and, with comprehensive cosmetic detailing, every laptop is refinished to exacting quality standards using Circular Computing’s extensive 360 stage, 5+ hour Circular Remanufacturing Process in its purpose-built, state of the art production facility.

Atos initially rolled out the product across its own business to support its Net Zero ambition1 to make sure it had a thorough understanding of the customer experience and has now broadened this out to its customers, as part of a digital workplace offering related to lowering emissions.

Earlier this year, Circular Computing was selected in Scaler, Atos’ open innovation accelerator program for start-ups and SMEs. Circular Computing was selected as it fitted clearly with Atos’ objectives to support its clients with solutions and services to reduce their carbon footprint. Today more than 50% of Scaler members support Atos’ leadership in decarbonized digital transformation. One of the selection criteria to join this accelerator program for the candidates is how they contribute to a decarbonized digital world. Together with Scaler start-ups, Atos is focused on developing new solutions that make decarbonization a competitive advantage.

Jason Warren, VP Head of NetZero Portfolio at Atos said “Circular Computing’s manufacturing facilities, alongside shared values and innovative culture made them the perfect partner for our broader sustainability scope of work as part of our Net Zero ambition and Net Zero client portfolio. The company stood out as the perfect choice for our Scaler program and is a fantastic companion to our commitment to decarbonized digital. This partnership will deliver tangible savings not just for our business, but for the planet and our customers.”

Rod Neale, Founder, Circular Computing said “We’re proud to partner with Atos to help them deliver on their Net Zero plans in the coming years. The IT channel for years has tried to legitimately provide product that has been used, by calling it refurbished or grade ‘A’, but consumers need assurances and consistency which you just don’t get from a refurbished product. We set up Circular Computing to bring the same level of consistency in supply scale and condition as the brand-new channel. In this way we can supply all our customers with the most sustainable laptop on the planet and deliver all their technology needs, all whilst not asking them to take any risk on the products cosmetic, technical or warranty performance.”

At Glasgow COP26 last week, Atos shared its Digital Visions for COP26 alongside its net zero digital strategy, decarbonization expertise, carbon data platforms (Terra² and MyC02Compass) and innovative solutions to help drive net zero transformation.

Photo: Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Decarbonization Business Line at Atos and Steve Haskew, Circular Computing’s Head of Sustainability and Social Leadership at “Tech for Climate Action”, part of COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow where Atos shared its Digital Visions for COP26 alongside its net zero digital strategy, decarbonization expertise, carbon data platforms (Terra2 and MyC02Compass) and innovative solutions to help drive net zero transformation.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Circular Computing™

Circular Computing™ is a global leader in the remanufacturing of hardware, on a mission to create a more ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible way to buy enterprise grade IT.

Circular Computing is headquartered in the UK, with global operations.

Circular Computing’s remanufacturing process is the premium alternative to ‘refurbished’ and a viable alternative to 'new', going above and beyond a cosmetically improved finish to ensure an intense focus on performance and reliability.



Having constructed a state-of-the-art remanufacturing facility and perfected a unique BSI Kitemark certified 360-point stage remanufacturing process, Circular Computing delivers HP, Dell and Lenovo laptops that look and perform like new, all whilst ensuring carbon-neutral processes and end-product. Visit: www.circularcomputing.com

1 reduce the global carbon emissions under its control and influence by 50% by 2025 (scopes 1, 2 and 3), and to compensate all of its residual emissions by 2028

