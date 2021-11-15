Fusion Fuel Announces Appointment of David Lovell as Head of Australian Operations

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, announced the appointment of David Lovell as CEO of Fusion Fuel Australia, its wholly owned subsidiary. In his role, David will be responsible for building out Fusion Fuel’s commercial and operational presence in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.



“I couldn’t be more pleased to be joining Fusion Fuel at such a pivotal time,” offered David Lovell. “Australia has the potential to become one of the leading producers of green hydrogen, and its strong solar resource makes it the ideal geography for Fusion Fuel’s solar-to-hydrogen HEVO technology. Hydrogen is uniquely suited to effect the decarbonization of domestic heavy industry, mining, and transportation, and the government has already made aggressive commitments to position Australia as a world leader in the green hydrogen sector. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to help Fusion Fuel execute on its ambitions to accelerate the energy transition and become a major player in the global hydrogen economy.”

David joins Fusion Fuel from Infrastructure SA, an independent advisory body helping make infrastructure planning and investment decisions for the State of South Australia, where he served as Deputy Chief Executive. David has over 30 years of experience in the finance, investment banking and construction industries, having previously held multiple senior-level roles at the Bank of Tokyo, Transfield Holdings, Leighton Contractors (now CIMIC) and Origin Energy.

Jeffrey Schwarz, Chairman of Fusion Fuel, commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome David to Fusion Fuel as Head of our Australian business. His addition reflects an acceleration of our growth strategy, which is indicative of both the dynamism of the hydrogen economy and the importance of Australia as a strategic market for us. David’s extensive relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders and considerable commercial experience developing large-scale infrastructure projects makes him the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident he will help us capitalize on our early successes and establish a significant presence in Australia.”

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen technology. Fusion has created a revolutionary, integrated solar-to-hydrogen solution that enables off-grid production of hydrogen with zero carbon-emissions. Fusion Fuel's business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements.

