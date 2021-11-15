Global $1+ Billion Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F with Focus on Drug & vaccine Delivery

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microneedles drug delivery systems market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2020 to $0.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The market is expected to reach $1.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Major players in the microneedle drug delivery systems market are 3M, Zosano Pharma, Becton-Dickinson Technologies, Nanopass Technologies, Corium, Valeritas, Microdermics, TheraJect Inc., LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, BioSerenTach (BT), Sorrento Therapeutics, Debiotech, Raphas Co. Ltd., QuadMedicine, SNvia, and NanoBiosciences.



The microneedles drug delivery systems market consists of sales of microneedle drug delivery systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which allow the users to adapt to the safer alternative process of drug delivery. Microneedles drug delivery system is a device with hundreds of microneedles on a patch that delivers a sufficient amount of drug in treatment. Microneedles drug delivery systems are also known as microneedle patches.



The main types of technologies in microneedle drug delivery systems are solid microneedle technology, hollow microneedle technology, dissolved microneedle technology, and others. Peptides are dried on the tips of a microneedles array in the solid microneedles method, which uses a coating of powerful chemicals.

The solid microneedles are 250 micrometers to 700 micrometers in length and come in patch form that can be stored at room temperature. The microneedle drug delivery systems are used for drug delivery, vaccine delivery, others and employed in diagnostic laboratories, life sciences, research laboratories, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the microneedles drug delivery systems market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the microneedles drug delivery systems market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Biodegradable microneedles drug delivery patches are increasingly used in local therapeutic gene delivery and treatment of chronic diseases. The use of biodegradable microneedles patches helps in easy and fast delivery of genes through targeting the skin as a site for local delivery. Gene delivery and treatment with these patches are easily accessible and contain fluid and lymph vessels that help the genetic material to act effectively.

For instance, in 2020, a group from Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation has recently worked on optimizing the release and performance of the biodegradable patches. Biodegradable microneedles patches offer several advantages in gene delivery such as improved efficacy, fast delivery, customized delivery, and others.



Increasing research and demand for the vaccination process are predicted to drive the microneedle drug delivery systems market growth. Researchers view microneedle as an alternative way to inject vaccines where the receiver of the vaccine is expected to not feel any sensation of pain. Microneedle patches vaccine was developed initially for flu and measles; however, the technology is now being used increasingly for delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

For instance, in 2020, The University of Connecticut, Vaxess, and Verndari are using microneedles to deliver viral proteins into the skin, where they induce an immune response. Increased demand from government and health research and development bodies for microneedle drug delivery technology propels the market for microneedle drug delivery systems going forward.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Characteristics



3. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems



5. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Solid Microneedle Technology

Hollow Microneedle Technology

Dissolving Microneedle Technology

Others

6.2. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Drug Delivery

Vaccine Delivery

Others

6.3. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diagnostics Laboratories

Life Sciences

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

7. Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

3M

Zosano Pharma

Becton-Dickinson Technologies

Nanopass Technologies

Corium

Valeritas

Microdermics

TheraJect Inc.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

BioSerenTach (BT)

Sorrento Therapeutics

Debiotech

Raphas Co. Ltd.

QuadMedicine

SNvia

NanoBiosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tteu1y