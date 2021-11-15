Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market to reach USD 8,383.2 Million by 2026 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

FDA Clears ‘Rytary’ capsule

In 2015, Impax Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the FDA for the clinical use of Rytary. This drug was a formulation of carbidopa and levodopa and has recorded excellent clinical results for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company announced that it has manufactured oral capsules with the combination of carbidopa and levodopa.





The company states that the Rytary capsule can help reduce the time needed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The oral form of drug delivery eliminates the need for an invasive method. This, in turn, is likely to affect the demand for Rytary capsules positively. Increasing demand for Rytary will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 8383.2 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 USD 4500.0 Million Historical Data for 2014 to 2018 No. of Pages 133 Segments covered Drugs, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels and Geography Growth Drivers Decarboxylase Inhibitors to Register the Highest CAGR Europe to Lead the Market in 2018 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and UCB S.A to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue





FDA Approves Two New Drugs for Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Increasing usage approvals are contributing to the growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared two new drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The drug approvals for Rytary and Duopa will emerge as breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

AbbVie gets FDA Nod for Orphan Drug ‘Duopa’

The report includes an in-depth analysis of various drug approvals and their effect on the global market. In addition to the clearance for Rytary, the FDA approved another drug in the same year which was also associated with the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ‘AbbVie’, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval for the commercialization of its ‘Duopa’.

The duopa can be used for treating fluctuations in patients diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's disease. The Duopa was classified as an orphan drug as it is used to treat a rare disease that is affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.





Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the aforementioned drug approvals may have a direct impact on the vendor scale. Competitors are likely to be encouraged by the approvals for Parkinson’s disease drugs. This, in turn, is likely to favor growth of the global market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the companies that are adopting exceptional business strategies in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The report includes assesses the impact that these companies have on the global market. The report also includes the latest mergers and acquisitions and company agreements, along with their effect on the global Parkinson's disease drugs market





Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market are

Pfizer

Roche

Merck

Novartis

Orion Pharma

UCB

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Impax Laboratories

Lundbeck





TOC Followed by:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease - For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries Patent Snapshot

4.4 New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Decarboxylase Inhibitors DopamineAgonists Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Transdermal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Stores Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued……….!!!!!!!





