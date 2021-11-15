Global $1.89 Billion 3D Bioprinting Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - Focus on Bio-Inks, Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow from $771.41 million in 2020 to $933.91 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1,899.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.4%.



Major players in the 3d bioprinting market are Organovo Holdings Inc., Allevi Inc., Cellink, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envisiontec Inc., Poietis, TeVido BioDevices, Nano3D Biosciences Inc., Digilab Inc., RegenHU, GeSIM GmbH, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Regemat 3D S.L., Bio3D Technologies, Stratasys Ltd, ROKIT Healthcare, Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Vivax Bio LLC, GE Healthcare, and 3D Biotek.



The 3D bioprinting market consists of sales of 3D bioprinting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and utilizing 3D printing to produce biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics.

3D Bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that prints live structures layer by layer, mimicking the behavior of actual living systems, using cells and other biocompatible materials like inks, also known as bio-inks. 3D bioprinting materials are mainly used in connection with drug research and most recently as cell scaffolds to help repair damaged ligaments and joints.



The main types of components in 3D bioprinting are 3D bioprinters and bio-inks. 3D bioprinters use three-dimensional technology in combination with biocompatible materials to replicate body parts. It is used for bioprinting of tissue, bone, organs, blood vessels tissue, and biomedical parts.

The different types of materials include living cells, hydrogels, extracellular matrices, and others. 3D bioprinting is used in research applications, clinical applications, others and implemented in several verticals such as research organizations and academic institutes, biopharmaceuticals companies, hospitals, others.



North America was the largest region in the 3D bioprinting market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in 3D bioprinting to fabricate bio-tissues in a layer-to-layer fashion from a digital 3D model using a combination of cells, growth factors, and biomaterials. Artificial intelligence is a branch of technology that deals with the simulation of human behavior in machines. AI is used in bioprinting to give suggestions on the best possible printing parameters needed to produce a biocompatible tissue that can fit the patient's physiological makeup, by analyzing data and identifying patterns throughout the bioprinting process.



Rising governments and private funding to support 3D bioprinting research activities are expected to drive the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in the forecast period. 3D bioprinting is increasing applications in healthcare attracted funding from government and private organizations. This funding provides financial and technical assistance across different development phases of 3D bioprinting techniques. Thus, increasing the availability of funding will boost the 3D bioprinting market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Bioprinting Market Characteristics



3. 3D Bioprinting Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Bioprinting



5. 3D Bioprinting Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global 3D Bioprinting Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global 3D Bioprinting Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3D Bioprinters

Bioinks

6.2. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Others

6.3. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Research Applications

Clinical Application

Others

6.4. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Research Organization and Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Hospitals

Others

7. 3D Bioprinting Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 3D Bioprinting Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Allevi Inc.

Cellink

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Cyfuse Biomedical KK

Envisiontec Inc.

Poietis

TeVido BioDevices

Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Digilab Inc.

RegenHU

GeSIM GmbH

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Regemat 3D S.L.

Bio3D Technologies

Stratasys Ltd

ROKIT Healthcare

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Vivax Bio LLC

GE Healthcare

3D Biotek

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmq29k