Vanuatu - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).



Key developments:





Launch of the Kacific-1 satellite to improve broadband capacity and access;

ICN2 cable expected to be ready for service later in 2021;

Gondwana-2 international submarine cable due for completion in early 2022;

Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, regulator’s market data for 2018, recent market developments.



Companies covered in this report include:



Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Vanuatu (formerly Telecom Vanuatu), Digicel Vanuatu



