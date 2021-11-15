Global Smart Cities Markets Report 2021-2028: Opportunities in Increase in Cloud-based Smart Utilities & Rise in the Number of Natural Disasters

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Smart Governance, By Smart Utilities, By Smart Transportation, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart cities market size is expected to reach $1.03 trillion by 2028



Some prominent factors, such as the increasing number of government initiatives for intelligent city development and the rising number of R&D activities, accelerate the intelligent cities market growth. Besides, growing concerns regarding the environment, management of waste, traffic, and congestion, and the increasing adoption of intelligent surveillance systems are also attributed to the global market growth across the globe.



Based on utilities, the energy management segment holds the largest revenue share. The growing number of R&D activities for the launch of design analytics solutions and developed energy management systems and integration of advancing technologies like blockchain.



Increasing demand for green initiatives due to the growing environmental concern acts as a catalyzing factor for industry growth. Developed or urbanized regions are recorded as the primary consumer of global energy and are anticipated to release around 80% of greenhouse gas into the environment.



Moreover, rising worries about the depletion of the ozone layer and global warming lead to controlling these consequences of the environment by imposing stringent regulations. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supplied the Clean Power Plan to control the carbon emissions created by the power plants.



Market participants such as AGT Group GmbH, ABB Limited, AVEVA Group plc, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, KAPSCH Group, Itron Inc., Microsoft, Oracle Corporation., Siemens AG, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Verizon, Telensa, and Vodafone Group plc.



In April 2021, Vodafone Idea introduced a new integrated IoT solution to the company's growth from the intelligent cities and digital India mission. The company designed and developed solutions for organizations by including numerous elements of the IoT value chain such as chipsets and devices with an insight to deal with intelligent cities market challenging factors and assists enterprises by reducing operational costs and increasing efficiencies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Smart Cities Market Insights

4.1. Smart Cities - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Smart Cities Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rise in the number of natural disasters

4.2.1.2. Increase in cloud-based Smart Utilities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lacking efficiency and scalability

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Smart Cities Market Industry trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Smart Cities Market Assessment by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Smart Cities Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Governance

5.4. Building

5.5. Environmental Solutions

5.6. Utilities

5.7. Transportation

5.8. Healthcare



6. Smart Cities Market Assessment by Smart Governance

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Smart Cities Market, by Smart Governance, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. City Surveillance

6.4. CCS

6.5. E-governance

6.6. Lighting

6.7. Infrastructure



7. Global Smart Cities Market, by Smart Utilities

7.1. Key Findings

7.1.1. Global Smart Cities Market, by Smart Utilities, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2. Energy Management

7.3. Water Management

7.4. Waste Management



8. Global Smart Cities Market, by Smart Transportation

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Smart Cities Market, by Transportation, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Intelligent Transportation System

8.4. Parking Management

8.5. Ticketing & Travel Assistance



9. Smart Cities Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Smart Cities Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016- 2028 (USD Billion)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion

10.1.2. Acquisitions

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bwnqu