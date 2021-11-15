Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report 2021: Nearly 62% of All Cars Sold in 2020 were Equipped with OEM Embedded Telematics - Market Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market report analyses the latest developments on the connected car market worldwide.

This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are both commercial and regulatory. Regulatory initiatives related to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics in Europe.

The EU's eCall initiative and Russia's ERA-GLONASS have made an automatic emergency call device a mandatory safety feature in all new car models sold. In North America, commercial services have driven the adoption of OEM telematics services that have evolved from being a differentiator to a mainstream feature now offered by nearly all the leading car brands on a majority of their models.

The publisher estimates that about 62 percent of all new cars sold worldwide in 2020 were equipped with an OEM embedded telematics system, up from 51 percent in 2019. North America is the most advanced market in terms of premium telematics services with an attach rate of 77 percent. The EU+EFTA region is picking up pace and had an attach rate of 72 percent. Other developed markets such as Japan and South Korea currently have attach rates of approximately 55 percent.

China has emerged as an important market for telematics services with an attach rate of about 60 percent in 2020. In other regions, the attach rate is relatively low at about 20 percent. GM, BMW, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis are the leading adopters of embedded telematics, widely offering the technology as a standard feature across models and geographies.

GM has offered telematics services for more than two decades, offering the technology as an integral part of its value proposition in North America, Europe and China. BMW introduced its ConnectedDrive service in North America and Western Europe in 1997. Other major car brands offering embedded telematics on a broad scale include Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Renault, JLR and Tesla.

The publisher estimates that total shipments of embedded OEM telematics systems reached almost 41.1 million units worldwide in 2020. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 76.9 million units in 2026.

During the same time, the attach rate of embedded telematics units is forecasted to increase from about 62 percent in 2020 to 91 percent at the end of the forecast period. The number of telematics subscribers using embedded systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.0 percent from 132.8 million subscribers in 2020 to 376.8 million in 2026.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from numerous executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key

applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Global Passenger Car Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Car manufacturers

1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.2.3 Volkswagen Group

1.2.4 Stellantis

1.2.5 Ford Motor Company

1.2.6 General Motors

1.2.7 Daimler Group

1.2.8 BMW Group

1.2.9 Honda Motor

1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group

1.3 Overview of car OEM telematics services

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication

2 Car Telematics Solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions

2.3.4 SIM solutions and embedded UICC

3 OEM Telematics Propositions

3.1 BMW

3.2 BYD Auto

3.3 Changan Motors

3.4 Daimler Group

3.5 Ford Motor Company

3.6 Geely

3.7 General Motors

3.8 Great Wall Motors

3.9 Honda Motor Company

3.10 Hyundai Motor Group

3.11 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

3.12 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.13 Nissan Motor Company

3.14 Renault Group

3.15 SAIC Motors

3.16 Stellantis

3.17 Subaru

3.18 Tesla

3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.20 Volkswagen Group

3.21 Volvo Car Group

4 Connected Car Ecosystem Players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Airbiquity

4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.3 Cerence

4.1.4 Harman International

4.1.5 IMS

4.1.6 Octo Telematics

4.1.7 PATEO

4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.9 Targa Telematics

4.1.10 WirelessCar

4.1.11 Xevo

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 AT&T

4.2.2 China Unicom

4.2.3 Orange

4.2.4 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.5 T-Mobile USA

4.2.6 Telefonica Group

4.2.7 Verizon Communications

4.2.8 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Aeris

4.3.2 Airnity

4.3.3 Cubic Telecom

4.3.4 Tata Communications

4.3.5 Transatel

4.3.6 Truphone

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC Intelligent Solutions

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis

4.4.4 Otonomo

4.4.5 Smartcar

4.4.6 Verisk Analytics

4.4.7 Wejo

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Car telematics market forecasts

5.2 Application trends

5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps

5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services compliments embedded solutions

5.2.5 Remote control features become standard

5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

5.2.7 Connectivity enables new car distribution models

5.2.8 OEMs increasingly involved in usage-based insurance products

5.2.9 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

5.2.10 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

5.2.11 Call centre convenience services are less common

5.2.12 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services

5.2.13 Concierge services change form to services delivered to the vehicle

5.2.14 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

5.2.15 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

5.2.16 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers

5.2.17 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets

5.2.18 China is the main market for C-V2X deployments

5.2.19 New car assessment programmes to drive demand for V2X

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

