Papua New Guinea - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

This has had some results thus far, with the government in 2017 having largely financed the Coral Sea Cable linking Australia with PNG and the Solomon Islands. Vocus secured the contract to build the system, neatly addressing the security concerns over the initial choice of Huawei being involved in the cable project.





In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).



Key developments:





PIPE Pacific Cable is upgraded from 8Tb/s to 12Tb/s;

Kumul Submarine Cable Network System 1 is lit;

Digitec builds out a greenfield LTE network;

PNG rolls out ‘Get Connected’ training with the ITU to boost digital transformation;

Australian government provides funds to acquire Digicel’s Pacific operations;

Kacific-1 satellite services are made available;

Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report include:



Kumul Telikom, Telikom PNG, PNG DataCo, Bmobile (Vodafone), Digicel, Kacific Broadband Satellites



