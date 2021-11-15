DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 15 NOVEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
22,000
158.82
3,494,040.00
|08/11/2021
|22,000
|162.05
|3,565,100
|09/11/2021
|22,000
|164.13
|3,610,860
|10/11/2021
|24,000
|161.40
|3,873,600
|11/11/2021
|20,000
|163.98
|3,279,600
|12/11/2021
|20,000
|168.93
|3,378,600
|Accumulated
|108,000
|163.96
|17,707,760
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 130,000 at a total amount of DKK 21,201,800.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,654,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,545,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
