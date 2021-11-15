DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 86 - 15 NOVEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



22,000



158.82



3,494,040.00 08/11/2021 22,000 162.05 3,565,100 09/11/2021 22,000 164.13 3,610,860 10/11/2021 24,000 161.40 3,873,600 11/11/2021 20,000 163.98 3,279,600 12/11/2021 20,000 168.93 3,378,600 Accumulated 108,000 163.96 17,707,760

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 130,000 at a total amount of DKK 21,201,800.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 1,654,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.22%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,545,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments