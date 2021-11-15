Global $5.8 Billion Research Antibodies Market to 2028 with COVID-19 Being a Major Contributing Factor

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Type; By Technologies; By Source; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2028
The significant factors such as increasing number of R&D activities by the private and government organizations tied with the rising availability of funds offered by the governments for the development of the antibodies may foster the industry growth. In addition, growing incidences of life-threatening and chronic diseases and the widespread of COVID-19 are primarily contributing to the market demand.
For instance, in October 2019, Pascal Biosciences Inc. and Y-Biologics declared their partnership with the aim of developing & discovering numerous bio-specific antibodies for Leukemia. Under the agreement, Pascal Biosciences Inc. will use its antibody products and Y-Biologics to share its new antibody platform technology-ALiCE. Therefore, these varieties of company initiatives for technological advancements in developing antibodies are likely to stimulate industry growth.
There are various players and organizations that are launching new products into the global market for the treatment of death-threatening coronavirus. For instance, in June 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the approval of its imdevimab and Regeneron's casirivimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.
This approval was done by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW). This marks the first time the antibody cocktail is recognized as Ronaprev in other nations and REGEN-COVTM in the United States, which has collected complete consent in curing the COVID-19.
Some of the key players operating in the market
- Agilnet Technologies
- Abcam Plc
- Atlas Antibodies
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Biolegend
- Bio-rad Laboratories
- Cell Signalling Technology
- Danaher Corporation
- F.Hoffman-La Roche
- Genscript
- Illumina
- Immunoprecise Antibodies
- Lonza Group
- Merck Millipore
- Perkin Elme Inc
- Perkinelmer Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher.
Scope of the Report
Research Antibodies, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Primary
- Secondary
Research Antibodies, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Monoclonal
- Polyclonal
Research Antibodies, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Immunohistochemistry
- Immunofluorescence
- Western Blotting
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunoprecipitation
- ELISA
- Other Technologies
Research Antibodies, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Mouse
- Rabbit
- Goat
- Other Sources
Research Antibodies, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Infectious Diseases
- Immunology
- Oncology
- Stem Cells
- Neurobiology
- Other Applications
Research Antibodies, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Antibodies, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
- North America
- U. S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Central & South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
