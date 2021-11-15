Global $5.8 Billion Research Antibodies Market to 2028 with COVID-19 Being a Major Contributing Factor

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Type; By Technologies; By Source; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2028



The significant factors such as increasing number of R&D activities by the private and government organizations tied with the rising availability of funds offered by the governments for the development of the antibodies may foster the industry growth. In addition, growing incidences of life-threatening and chronic diseases and the widespread of COVID-19 are primarily contributing to the market demand.



For instance, in October 2019, Pascal Biosciences Inc. and Y-Biologics declared their partnership with the aim of developing & discovering numerous bio-specific antibodies for Leukemia. Under the agreement, Pascal Biosciences Inc. will use its antibody products and Y-Biologics to share its new antibody platform technology-ALiCE. Therefore, these varieties of company initiatives for technological advancements in developing antibodies are likely to stimulate industry growth.



There are various players and organizations that are launching new products into the global market for the treatment of death-threatening coronavirus. For instance, in June 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared the approval of its imdevimab and Regeneron's casirivimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

This approval was done by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW). This marks the first time the antibody cocktail is recognized as Ronaprev in other nations and REGEN-COVTM in the United States, which has collected complete consent in curing the COVID-19.

Some of the key players operating in the market

Agilnet Technologies

Abcam Plc

Atlas Antibodies

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biolegend

Bio-rad Laboratories

Cell Signalling Technology

Danaher Corporation

F.Hoffman-La Roche

Genscript

Illumina

Immunoprecise Antibodies

Lonza Group

Merck Millipore

Perkin Elme Inc

Perkinelmer Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher.

Scope of the Report

Research Antibodies, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Primary

Secondary

Research Antibodies, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Research Antibodies, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Immunohistochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunoprecipitation

ELISA

Other Technologies

Research Antibodies, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Mouse

Rabbit

Goat

Other Sources

Research Antibodies, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Infectious Diseases

Immunology

Oncology

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Other Applications

Research Antibodies, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Antibodies, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

