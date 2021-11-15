Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Nepal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW







In the fibre market in particular, telcos have extended the reach of their networks to many more areas, and have been able to offer relatively cheap services. This has resulted in a flurry of activity in the sector, with operators providing cheaper packages and with more generous data allowances in a bid to secure new subscribers or at least to retain existing ones.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Nepal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW