Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Yemen-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW







Rising poverty means that for a significant proportion of the population there is little chance of securing telecom services, and thus for telcos it is a challenge to generate revenue and secure sufficient surplus to invest in network maintenance or upgrades. As a result, mobile networks are largely based on GSM technology, which in turn has forestalled the creation of a mobile broadband sector.





Faced with these various difficulties, MTN Group recently confirmed its decision to exit Yemen, on the basis that its efforts provided insufficient compensation.







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Yemen-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW