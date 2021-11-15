Cordant Health Solutions® Partners With RAIN to Offer COVID-19 Testing Solutions for Businesses, Schools

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health and chronic pain programs, has announced a partnership with Tacoma, Washington-based biotech incubator RAIN to help meet the need for rapid, inexpensive COVID-19 testing solutions to aid companies, schools and other institutions to remain safe and open.

Cordant's COVID-19 testing capabilities will also help businesses with more than 100 employees comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) new Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing beginning Jan. 4, 2022, and that following a positive test result, employees provide a negative test result from a confirmatory RT-PCR test prior to returning to work.

Cordant offers saliva and nasal collection methods for laboratory diagnostic RT-PCR testing from its Tacoma laboratory, which can be done conveniently at home or at another location for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Cordant has also launched a cost-effective RT-PCR pooled surveillance testing option for larger groups to ensure the testing population is free of infection. "Both the individual and pooled testing options deliver results within 24 hours and include access to easy-to-use portals for ordering and results," said Randy Saager, senior director of the Tacoma laboratory.

"Cordant has long been at the forefront of our industry, offering laboratory drug testing services that help to keep patients safe. We're excited to expand our laboratory offering to include COVID-19 testing options that help to detect the virus early and enable individuals, businesses and schools to take appropriate action to prevent further spread in the community," said Richard Stripp, Richard Stripp, Ph.D., chief scientific and technical officer at Cordant.

Cordant's COVID-19 test offering also includes an over-the-counter rapid antigen testing solution that does not require sending a sample to the laboratory, and rapid antibody testing to detect previous exposure to COVID-19, both of which can be done at home or in an office and produce results within 15 minutes.

To learn more about Cordant's COVID-19 testing solutions, visit https://cordantsolutions.com/covid-19-testing/.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative solutions for clinicians, organizations and payers involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice cases to provide accurate, actionable results to hold patients accountable, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes. A leader in quality standards, Cordant integrates its unique specialized pharmacy services for medication-assisted treatment with drug testing options that include monitoring and risk assessment tools to improve patient accountability and optimize quality of life.

