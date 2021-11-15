RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually during a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference being held November 16-19, 2021. The fireside chat will be available to registered participants on-demand beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT (12AM Pacific Time) on November 18, 2021.



A webcast of the event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/rdnt/1854288 and will be archived for 30 days following the event.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 350 owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,300 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

