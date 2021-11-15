Global animal health market size to witness considerable growth over 2021-2026

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide animal health market share was worth USD 47.21 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to grow substantially over 2021-2026. Rising pet ownership and escalating demand for animal healthcare products such as food, medicines are the prime factors driving the industry growth.

The research divides the market into different segments and evaluates each one separately to determine their contribution to overall growth and gauge their potential. Apart from this, PEST analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are included in the document to aid in the development of effective action plans. The document also encompasses vast information about leading organizations, such as product/service offerings, financials, and recent strategic undertakings, to help newcomers and other stakeholders make informed decisions.

The upward trend in the number of nuclear families worldwide has spurred pet ownership. This increasing human-animal bond is compelling owners to spend more on their pets.

Rising concerns about several animal ailments have led to investments in immunization, disease diagnosis, and an emphasis on a balanced diet. Besides, veterinarian services aid in the prevention and treatment of diseases and ailments which lead to increased production of animal-based food items and substantial price reductions, providing for easy access to nutritious food.

Global animal health industry expansion is also driven by rising prevalence of animal diseases and booming animal population. Each year, new animal diseases emerge, providing opportunity for pharmaceutical businesses to introduce animal health solutions.

Moreover, Infectious illness outbreaks are on the rise, as are technology improvements and increased investments by major companies, all of which are propelling the overall market growth.

COVID-19 impact

The cattle sector, particularly the dairy and meat industries, and related matters, have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and other restrictive measures. The pandemic caused disruptions in the meat trade and changes in eating patterns due to concerns about food safety and quality.

Market segmentation overview

Based on animal type, global animal health market is divided into companion animals and production animals. As per product type, the industry segmentation is comprised of feed additives, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals. With respect to end user scope, the market is classified into point-of-care testing, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and others.

Competitive landscape summary

Regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product development are major strategies undertaken by companies. Covetrus Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis Inc, Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and Phibro Animal Health Corporation are among the major firms in the industry.

