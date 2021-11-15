The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market is expected to grow by $ 30.07 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658107/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud services brokerage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by access to expertise and the rising adoption of cloud services. In addition, access to expertise is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud services brokerage market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud services brokerage market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the low IT costas one of the prime reasons driving the cloud services brokerage market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud services brokerage market covers the following areas:

• Cloud services brokerage market sizing

• Cloud services brokerage market forecast

• Cloud services brokerage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud services brokerage market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the cloud services brokerage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

