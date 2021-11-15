The Global Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow by $ 648.69 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483052/?utm_source=GNW

69 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by significant cost savings in operations due to process control and growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line. In addition, significant cost savings in operations due to process control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial automation market in food safety and inspection analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial automation market in food safety and inspection is segmented as below:

By Product

• Machine vision systems

• X-ray inspection systems

• Metal detection systems

• Checkweighing systems



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the regulations pertaining to food safety as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial automation market in food safety and inspection covers the following areas:

• Industrial automation market in food safety and inspection sizing

• Industrial automation market in food safety and inspection forecast

• Industrial automation market in food safety and inspection industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation market in food safety and inspection vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

