The Global Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483050/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors, increasing preference for flow diversion aneurysm treatment, and improvements in detection of UIAs. In addition, the increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Intrasaccular flow disruption devices

• FDS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing R&D focus as one of the prime reasons driving the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding indications and integration of advanced technologies in aneurysm treatment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flow diversion aneurysm treatment market covers the following areas:

• Flow diversion aneurysm treatment market sizing

• Flow diversion aneurysm treatment market forecast

• Flow diversion aneurysm treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flow diversion aneurysm treatment market vendors that include Acandis GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., phenox GmbH, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. Also, the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483050/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________