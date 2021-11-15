The Global Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 4.20 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445238/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food and rise in interest for reducing waste in food industry. In addition, increasing emphasis on maintaining quality of food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food industry vacuum cooling equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Baked products

• Meat products

• Fruits and vegetables

• Readymade food



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on reducing cooling time of food products as one of the prime reasons driving the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market growth during the next few years.



Our report on food industry vacuum cooling equipment market covers the following areas:

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market sizing

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market forecast

• Food industry vacuum cooling equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food industry vacuum cooling equipment market vendors that include Agrimaint Inc., Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd., Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd., KoolJet, SHENZHEN ALLCOLD Co. Ltd., Southern Vacuum Cooling Inc., ULVAC Inc., Verhoeven Family of Companies, and Weber Cooling International BV. Also, the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

