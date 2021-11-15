Progenity to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that the company will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, which will be available on the conference website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern / 7 a.m. Pacific on November 22, 2021. A link to the fireside chat will also become available at the same time in the Investors section of the company’s website at progenity.com/presentations.



Progenity will be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors on Tuesday, November 30, and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the fields of women’s health, gastrointestinal health, and oral biotherapeutics. Progenity applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

Investor Contact:

Robert Uhl

Managing Director, ICR Westwicke

ir@progenity.com

(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:

Kate Blom-Lowery

CG Life

media@progenity.com

(619) 743-6294