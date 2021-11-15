English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 November 2021 at 1:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Columba AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Columba AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 6576/7/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 470,000 Unit price: 44.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 470,000 Volume weighted average price: 44.54 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com



