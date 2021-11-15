The Worldwide Biological Organic Fertilizers Industry is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The continuous decline of the earth's natural resources and increased use of hazardous chemical fertilizers pose great concern for the future of agriculture. Biofertilizers are a promising alternative to dangerous chemical fertilizers and are gaining importance for attaining sustainable agriculture. Biological organic fertilizer refers to materials used as fertilizer that occur regularly, usually as a by-product or end product of a naturally occurring process. It is primarily derived from animal-based and plant-based mineral ores, residues and beneficial microorganisms



Furthermore, factors that drive the global biofertilizers industry include an increase in the level of nitrogen and phosphorus available to plants more naturally than other fertilizers and soil improvement by restoring its normal fertility. In addition, biofertilizers boost quality and soil texture, which helps plants grow better during severe conditions, such as drought. Moreover, biofertilizers are affordable and easy-to-use options for manufactured petrochemical products. According to the publisher, Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market will be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027.



Based on Product Type, the Biological Organic Fertilizer Market Includes Microorganisms and Organic Residues

Microorganisms are commonly used as biofertilizers, including nitrogen-fixing and phosphate-solubilizing; the microorganisms present restore their nutrient cycle and enhance the soil's health. Most soils are deficient in phosphorus, an essential macronutrient apart from microorganisms such as azobacter, rhizobium, azospirillium and others. Rhizobium inoculant is used for leguminous crops. Azotobacter can be used with wheat, maize, mustard, cotton, potato and other vegetable crops



By Application, Seeds Treatment holds the lion's Market Share

The selected strains of useful soil microorganisms used for seed treatment, soil treatment and root dripping or soil application are particularly gaining popularity among the farming communities. As per our research report, Worldwide Bio Organic Fertilizer Market Size will grow with a double-digit CAGR of 12.03% during (2020-2027)



Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific is emerging as a huge market for Biological Organic Fertilizers

Worldwide, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the largest markets, followed by North America. The consumption of organic fertilizers in Asia-Pacific is increase with rising awareness among the farmers about the benefits of bio-based and organic residue-based fertilizers. The regional demand is concentrated among major agriculture-based countries like China, India and Vietnam, while China and India are leading the industry developments



In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is majorly influenced by the Chinese market. China's Ministry of Agriculture issued a pilot plan for fertilizer replacement in around 100 districts of China, which aimed to reduce chemical use fertilizer by at least 20% in 2020. At present, the number of organic fertilizer manufacturers has been rising each year. Some more prominent fertilizer manufacturers have also stepped into the industry. As per our research findings, Biological Organic Fertilizer Industry was US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020.



Impact of COVID-19 on Biological Organic Fertilizer Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the biological organic fertilizer industry, resulting in the slow growth of the market during the forecast period. Effective policies from the government and the implementation of reasonable practices can help companies gain profits post the immediate effects of the pandemic



The Biological Organic Fertilizers market is highly consolidated with key players

National Fertilizers, Madras Fertilizers, Seek Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Coromandel International, Nagarujuna fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd are some of the key market players in the biofertilizer market.



