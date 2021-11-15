|Series
|RIKV 22 0119
|RIKV 22 0420
|Settlement Date
|11/17/2021
|11/17/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|26,200
|9,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.634
|/
|2.099
|99.005
|/
|2.349
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|41,900
|21,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|4
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|4
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.634
|/
|2.099
|99.005
|/
|2.349
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.669
|/
|1.898
|99.030
|/
|2.290
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.634
|/
|2.099
|99.005
|/
|2.349
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.643
|/
|2.047
|99.006
|/
|2.347
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.669
|/
|1.898
|99.030
|/
|2.290
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.591
|/
|2.347
|98.816
|/
|2.801
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.634
|/
|2.099
|98.965
|/
|2.445
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.60
|2.22
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0119 - RIKV 22 0420
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND