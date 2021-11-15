Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0119 - RIKV 22 0420

Series RIKV 22 0119RIKV 22 0420
Settlement Date 11/17/202111/17/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 26,2009,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.634/2.09999.005/2.349
Total Number of Bids Received 1815
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 41,90021,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 124
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 124
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.634/2.09999.005/2.349
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.669/1.89899.030/2.290
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.634/2.09999.005/2.349
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.643/2.04799.006/2.347
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.669/1.89899.030/2.290
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.591/2.34798.816/2.801
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.634/2.09998.965/2.445
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.602.22