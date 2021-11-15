MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 8 November to 12 November 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,000
|192,96
|2,701,454
|8 November 2021
9 November 2021
10 November 2021
11 November 2021
12 November 2021
|600
600
600
600
500
|194,35
194,31
197,12
198,06
203,41
|116,610
116,586
118,272
118,836
101,705
|Accumulated under the programme
|16,900
|3,273,463
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 8 November to 12 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 91,900 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.18% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
