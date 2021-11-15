The Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market is expected to grow by $ 269.25 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273071/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the laboratory centrifuge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies and increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospital. In addition, the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laboratory centrifuge market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The laboratory centrifuge market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Benchtop centrifuges

• Floor standing centrifuges



By Application

• Research

• Diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory centrifuge market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laboratory centrifuge market covers the following areas:

• Laboratory centrifuge market sizing

• Laboratory centrifuge market forecast

• Laboratory centrifuge market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory centrifuge market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG. Also, the laboratory centrifuge market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

