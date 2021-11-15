The Canadian Gaming Association Announces Election of New Board Members

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) today announced the appointment of four new members of the Association’s Board of Directors, which took place during the CGA’s Annual General Meeting on November 10, 2021.



Scott Burton, CEO, FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Mr. Burton oversees the overall business vision and framework, global operations, corporate strategy, and development at FansUnite. He served as the CEO of Askott Entertainment prior to its 2020 merger with FansUnite. Mr. Burton is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 20 years of operational experience and is considered a pioneer in the eSports betting industry.

Neil Erlick, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Nuvei

Mr. Erlick is the Chief Corporate Development Officer at Nuvei, where he oversees strategic business development in key industry verticals, corporate partnerships, as well as enhancing the Company’s overall growth in the North American regulated gaming market. Neil has 20+ years’ experience in payments, sports & entertainment and has facilitated partnerships with professional sports teams and leagues, as well as brokered transformational deals in high growth digital sectors.

Jeffrey Haas, SVP, International Strategy, DraftKings Inc.

Mr. Haas is the Senior Vice President of International Strategy for DraftKings, a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Mr. Haas has 20+ years' experience helping build some of the largest digital and terrestrial gaming businesses in the world, including DraftKings, PokerStars, the World Poker Tour (WPT), Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT), European Poker Tour (EPT) & PartyPoker.

Chuck Keeling, EVP, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Mr. Keeling literally grew up in the horse racing/gaming industry. His family and outside partners owned racetracks in Surrey and Victoria, BC, and he started working in the business when he was eight years old. In 2004, Great Canadian Gaming acquired these racetracks and retained Keeling to oversee the company’s horse racing interests. In 2013, they appointed him VP, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming and in 2019, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming, with enhanced responsibilities supporting the company’s BC properties.

“That the CGA Board added four new members is a testament to the Association’s exponential growth in 2021,” said Carrie Kormos, Chair of the Board. “We welcomed 18 new members and diversified by adding sports betting and eSports operators, payment companies, and many non-gaming suppliers. This will provide the CGA with an opportunity to act as a convenor for the industry as a whole and build collaboration during this exciting period in Canadian gaming.”

“I am pleased to welcome Scott, Neil, Jeffrey and Chuck to the CGA Board of Directors and believe their experience will help the Association implement its operational strategy as we move out of COVID,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the CGA. "These seasoned professionals have strong track records as trusted leaders in the gaming industry, and they will provide invaluable insight as we look to launch a regulated iGaming market in Ontario and single-event sports betting across Canada.”

The Full 2021/2022 CGA Board of Directors

Scott Burton, CEO, FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Danielle Bush, Counsel, McCarthy Tetrault, LLP

Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President & Games Business Leader, Everi

Neil Erlick, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Nuvei

David Flinn, Regional Vice President Sales, Canada, South & Central America, IGT

Jeffrey Haas, SVP, International Strategy, DraftKings Inc.

Ilkim Hincer, EVP & Chief Legal Officer, Hard Rock International

Chuck Keeling, EVP, Stakeholder Relations and Responsible Gaming, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Carrie Kormos, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment

Adriane McGrath, Vice President, Business Development, Konami Gaming Inc.

Bob Parente, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Scientific Games

Rob Scarpelli, Managing Director, HLT Inc.

George Sweny, Vice President Regulatory Affairs, Flutter International

Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos

Shelley White, President & CEO, Responsible Gambling Council

