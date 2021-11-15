Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021 On Demand Time: 8:00AM GMT (3:00AM ET) Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff201/osmt/1869930

The presentation will be webcast on-demand and available for 30 days thereafter using the link provided above and via the Company’s website at www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

