The Global Dry Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 22.56 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Construction Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256498/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the dry construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities and improving the quality and energy efficiency of dry constructions. In addition, rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dry construction market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The dry construction market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential building

• Commercial building



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rapid deployment and other advantages of dry constructionas one of the prime reasons driving the dry construction market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry construction market covers the following areas:

• Dry construction market sizing

• Dry construction market forecast

• Dry construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry construction market vendors that include Armstrong World Industries Inc., Boral Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Etex NV, Fletcher Building Ltd., Grupo Promax, Knauf Gips KG, Pacific Coast Building Products Inc., and Xella International GmbH. Also, the dry construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256498/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________