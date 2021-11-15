Galera to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Date: November 18, 2021 Time: On-demand beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET) Event: Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference Date: November 22, 2021 Time: On-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Webcasts from the two presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. Following the event, archived webcasts will be available on the Galera website for 30 days.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s technology consists of selective small molecule dismutase mimetics that are in late-stage development in patients with cancer. Avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem) is in development for radiotherapy-induced toxicities, including SOM in patients with head and neck cancer and esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (GC4711, also referred to as rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Christopher Degnan

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

610-725-1500

cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham

Solebury Trout

646-378-2946

wwindham@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Zara Lockshin

Solebury Trout

646-378-2960

zlockshin@soleburytrout.com