Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative, targeted therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 29 – December 2, 2021. Aravive’s presentation will be available for viewing on November 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. Aravive will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on December 1, 2021.



This conference is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of www.aravive.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the webcast.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative, targeted therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers. The Company is currently evaluating its lead therapeutic, batiraxcept (AVB-500), in a registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, a Phase 1b/2 trial in second line plus, clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and a Phase 1b/2 trial in first-line treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Luke Heagle, Real Chemistry

lheagle@realchemistry.com

(910) 619-5764

Media:

Aulani Capuchin, Real Chemistry

acapuchin@realchemistry.com

(559) 355-2673