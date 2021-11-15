Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help thousands of young Canadians discover their highest potential

English French

Grants awarded to 90 Canadian organizations across 40 communities



Nearly 400 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded since 2017

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to 90 organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of Canadian youth across 40 communities. Through programs in education, skills training, mentorship, job skills and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding across more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded nearly 400 Ted Rogers Community Grants since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector - will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel our country’s future.

Each Ted Rogers Community Grant partner has a significant impact on the youth they support, including organizations like:

The Learning Disabilities Society in Prince Rupert, B.C., transforms the lives of students through programs that help them catch up to their peers by half-a-grade level each year, building confidence to succeed in school and in life every step of the way.





Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth in Calgary, Alberta, empowers Indigenous youth with programs that celebrate Indigenous culture and values, with a focus on helping them complete their education.





For children and youth who struggle with social barriers and face adversities, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada in Prince Edward Country, Ontario – and in chapters across the country – keeps “Littles” connected to their “Bigs” as trusted mentors.





Phoenix Youth Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, offers youth and family therapy, youth employment support services, and shelter for those experiencing homelessness.



Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across Canada. This includes community grants, nearly 1,800 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“As Canada continues to recover from the pandemic, empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators is critical to ensuring our country’s bright economic future for years to come. We are proud to work alongside our 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant partners across the country to help young people discover and achieve their full potential. Investing in Generation Possible today will make Canada stronger tomorrow.”

- Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications

“There are some investments that are guaranteed a high rate of return. Through our Ted Rogers Community Grants we’re pleased to partner with community organizations across Canada to help enable their incredible work. As young people focus on getting back to school and entering the workforce, we’re proud to support these community organizations working tirelessly to ensure that thousands of young Canadians, including equity-seeking and underserved youth, have their success enabled with support and resources.”

- Sevaun Palvetzian, Chief Communications Officer and lead for corporate responsibility at Rogers Communications

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC is very honoured to receive a 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grant to support our youth and give them the skills and confidence to tackle life after high school. These funds will be used to enhance our new programming for teens living in Prince George and prepare them to enter the workforce and/or further their studies.”

- Tim Bennett, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern BC

“Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association (CIWA) is grateful to receive a Ted Rogers Community Grant in support of CIWA’s Pathways to Success for Immigrant Youth project. The project supports immigrant girls between the ages of 14 to 21 to develop much needed skills that enables them to embark on their post-secondary studies or participate in skills training or non-traditional learning opportunities. We believe that when young people feel inspired and empowered, they are motivated to seek out and pursue growth opportunities that ensure career readiness and success.”

- Eva Szasz-Redmond, Director of Programs, Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association

“This Ted Rogers Community Grant will support the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba’s (IRCOM) Homework and Education for Youth (HEY) program. In addition to homework and academic support, HEY also integrates Employment and Leadership training, Peer Support, and Book Club, weekly into regular HEY programming to holistically support newcomer refugee youth during critical hours after school. At IRCOM, we believe that in order for youth to be lifelong learners, they need to be supported not just academically, but also across all areas of socioemotional needs.”

- Seeba Wahabi, Teacher & School Liaison, Homework and Education for Youth, Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba

“Support from Rogers and other generous sponsors will allow the YMCA to continue to support young Black, Indigenous and Youth of Colour as they explore careers and transition into employment. The Youth of Tomorrow program will connect young people with local BIPOC leaders who will be role models and provide guidance through a one-day conference and a six-month mentorship opportunity. As we embark on economic and social recovery, focusing and supporting racialized youth, who have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic, is a key priority of our YMCA.”

- Lily Lumsden, YMCA Hamilton, Burlington, Brantford

“We are grateful that our organization has been chosen to receive this generous donation. Such a meaningful commitment enables more than 1000 kids to have access to world class programming through Education, Health & Well-Being and Leadership & Civic Engagement. We are driven by the ultimate passion to help young people discover, develop and achieve their full potential as adults, citizens and leaders of our communities.”

- Moncef Lakouas, Executive director of BGC Moncton

