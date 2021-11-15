Empowering Generation Possible: 2021-2022 Ted Rogers Community Grants help hundreds of youth across Atlantic Canada discover their highest potential

English French

Grants awarded to more communities than ever before to support organizations in Atlantic Canada



Funding supports programs for youth, including those from underserved and equity-seeking groups

More than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants awarded in province since 2017

MONCTON, New Brunswick , Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With opportunity, anything is possible. Today, Rogers Communications announced it has awarded Ted Rogers Community Grants to organizations across Atlantic Canada that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of hundreds of local youth. Through programs in education, skills training, job skills, mentorship and community leadership, these organizations are providing critical supports to help young people achieve their highest potential. With more funding in more communities this year than ever before, Rogers is proud to have awarded more than 70 Ted Rogers Community Grants in Atlantic Canada since launching the program in 2017.

Rogers is deeply committed to supporting the evolving needs of young Canadians and has expanded grant criteria to include funding for programs that support older youth in their 20s who faced educational and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Statistics Canada, the disruption caused by delayed or cancelled courses, field placements, and hands-on work – particularly in the trades, health care and service sector - will impact this generation for at least five years after the pandemic. These grants will empower Generation Possible at this critical time and help fuel the region’s future.

Local organizations receiving Ted Rogers Community Grants this year in Atlantic Canada include:

Rogers is proud to support Generation Possible by removing barriers – including those faced by equity-seeking communities – to help youth achieve their possible, in partnership with organizations across the region. This includes community grants, over 300 Ted Rogers Scholarships awarded in Atlantic Canada since 2017 to students attending post-secondary education, and funding for Jays Care’s Rookie League which helps more than 14,000 kids across the country facing barriers develop life skills through the power of baseball.

QUOTES:

“From investing in communities, empowering the next generation of leaders, and expanding our networks, Rogers is committed to Atlantic Canada. And across the region, we are proud to invest in organizations that are charting a path forward for hundreds of youth and helping them discover and reach their highest potential. With our Ted Rogers Community Grant partners, we are committed to helping Atlantic youth as they navigate school, enter the workforce and discover their possible.”

Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications



“We are grateful that our organization has been chosen to receive this generous donation. Such a meaningful commitment enables more than 1000 kids to have access to world class programming through Education, Health & Well-Being and Leadership & Civic Engagement. We are driven by the ultimate passion to help young people discover, develop and achieve their full potential as adults, citizens and leaders of our communities.”

Moncef Lakouas, Executive director of BGC Moncton



“JA New Brunswick is very excited to be receiving a Ted Rogers Community Grant! Thanks to their support, we will be able to engage even more youth in the province this year, by providing them with the necessary skills they will need to be successful in life through participation in JA’s Financial Literacy programs.”

Connie Woodside, President & CEO, JA New Brunswick



“Supporting youth with mental health challenges to access stable housing and work towards their own level of independence is a key component of our work at Choices for Youth. Funding from the Ted Rogers Community Grant allows for continued education and employment supports within our RallyForward housing program. As a result, youth are able to work towards self-identified education and employment goals, helping them to unlock their potential and move towards a more stable and healthy future.”

Tim Smuck, Director of Programs, Choices for Youth

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338