Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives Multiple Top Rated Local Awards.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, in Nevada, is proud to have received multiple Top Rated awards for 2021. These awards demonstrate the firm's commitment to excellence and how the team stands out in the Las Vegas and Reno communities.

The firm received the following accolades:

Top Rated Local focuses on spotlighting businesses in each state that offer premier customer and client experience. The five pillars of the experience and rating system are quality of service, value to the customer, experience of the providers, timeliness of responses, and overall client satisfaction.

The service ranks businesses based on their overall five-pillar score, which takes into consideration online customer reviews, and the staff members then select the businesses that are Top Rated Local in each field and marketplace.

In addition, Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, received recognition as Super Lawyers Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in Las Vegas for 2021. Super Lawyers has a patented selection process for their top-rated attorneys in each practice area and market, and the multiphase process considers peer nominations, research into the firm, and peer evaluations. Recognition as a Super Lawyer means that the firm scored highest in the Las Vegas area for personal injury attorneys.

Clients have been receiving skilled representation from the team at Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, since 2004, and the lawyers brought in more than $165 million for injured clients. The Top Rated Local and Super Lawyers Top Rated awards are only some of many the firm has received.

They are a full-service personal injury law firm handling claims involving vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, slip and falls, defective product cases, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and more. The attorneys provide top-notch representation to fight for full compensation in every injury case.

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, has office locations in downtown Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, and Reno. Anyone who suffers injuries in these areas and needs legal assistance can contact the firm online to set up a free case evaluation and learn more about the team's legal services and representation.

For more information about the firm's awards and services, call Joe Benson at Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or email us at info@bensonbingham.com .

Related Images











Image 1: Joseph L. Benson II, Esq. & Ben J. Bingham, Esq.





Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives Multiple Top Rated Local Awards.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment