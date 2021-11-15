ArrowStream Taps Raj Badarinath, SaaS Growth Expert to Serve as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the market leading supply chain intelligence solution for the foodservice industry, today announced the appointment of Raj Badarinath, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. After a thoughtful and extensive search process, ArrowStream selected Raj over a number of highly qualified and respected candidates.

"More than just having a wealth of experience, we wanted to find someone who fits our culture and is passionate about championing individual and group success. Bringing Raj on board elevates our ability to attract even more talented team members who will fuel our growth moving forward," said Jeff Stone, CEO, ArrowStream.

Raj joins ArrowStream after a distinguished 24 year run in the technology space, utilizing his background in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science to build a rewarding career that has spanned multiple growth stage companies from startups to IPOs and successful M&A exits. Over the course of his career, Raj has been involved in various aspects of B2B software and cloud applications, from engineering, product management, alliances and business development, as well as sales and marketing. His arrival elevates ArrowStream's expertise in B2B SaaS and driving go-to-market initiatives with the unified sales and marketing organizations.

This evolution and growth will be driven by ArrowStream's unwavering commitment to empowering clients through its market leading foodservice supply chain intelligence solutions.

"You don't have to look far to find a story about supply chain disruption and the effect it is having on our industry. We have a tremendous opportunity to lead the industry in solving the challenges that our customers are facing today, in the new normal. I'm encouraged by ArrowStream's amazing team and industry expertise, as well as their commitment to invest in marketplace solutions necessary to serve our customers and enable them to operate at their next level," stated Raj Badarinath.

Raj lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his family. Giving back through mentorship is a big part of Raj's life, having served in several supporting roles with nonprofits in his community, including working with local and international start-ups as an advisor, angel investor, and coach.

"We are excited about having Raj in this role. He brings a wealth of experience to our company and will be integral in leading the charge for aligning our sales and marketing efforts and closing the gap to create a seamless customer experience while driving our aggressive growth goals moving forward," said Jeff Dorr, President at ArrowStream.

