Ryan Zofay Is Announcing the Grand Opening of New Jersey We Level Up Addiction Treatment / Dual-Diagnosis Center

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right off of the heels of a successful opening of a 6th treatment facility in California, Ryan Zofay and We Level Up are announcing another grand opening in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Ryan Zofay is known as a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Via his own past life successes and failures, Ryan has a unique ability to facilitate deep change for individuals and organizations. He teaches personal development strategies that measurably improve performance, connection, and mindset.

Zofay's We Level Up Treatment Centers carry an important mission statement. And that is to provide the patient with a map back to their fullest most authentic potential so they can choose a dream life without limitations.

Set in an idyllic location in New Jersey, clients are invited to join the recovery center at a very serene treatment facility. We Level Up New Jersey offers comprehensive inpatient & telemedicine treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health issues. The facility will include programs in detox, residential treatment, and will encompass all levels of care.

The newest location in New Jersey is located at 276 Bakers Basin Road in Lawrenceville, 08648.

For more information call (201) 389-9370

