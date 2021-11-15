BM Technologies Reports Record Results for the Third Quarter 2021

Q3 2021 Core EBITDA increased 91% year over year to $7.0 million
2021 EBITDA Guidance Increased to $26 Million
Ending Serviced Deposits increased 118% year over year to $2 billion

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX) (“BM Technologies,” “BMTX,” “we,” or the “Company”) one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, today reported record results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q3 2021 revenues increased 20% to $22.0 million from $18.3 million in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 2021 net income increased to $8.8 million from $250,000 in Q3 2020. Q3 2021 net income includes a $6.0 million noncash gain on the revaluation of the private warrant liability.
  • Q3 2021 core earnings1 were $2.8 million in Q3 2021, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $0.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 2021 core EBITDA increased 91% to $7.0 million from $3.7 million. Core EBITDA1 margin increased 200 basis points to 32%.
  • The Company had a cash balance of $20.4 million at September 30, 2021 and zero balance on its $10.0 million line of credit.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Average serviced deposits totaled $1.7 billion in Q3 2021; a 128% increase compared to Q3 2020. Average new business serviced deposits increased $0.9 billion over the last year to $1.2 billion from $0.2 billion in Q3 2020.
  • Debit card spend was $773.0 million in Q3 2021, a 4% increase compared to Q3 2020. New business debit spend increased 44% compared to Q3 2020.
  • Un-annualized revenue per 90-day active account increased 31% year over year to $47 in Q3 2021.
  • Approximately 157 thousand new accounts opened in the third quarter 2021 bringing the year to date new account total to approximately 350 thousand new accounts opened.
  • Higher Education Organic Deposits (deposits that are not part of a school disbursement and indicative of primary banking behavior) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 17% year over year to $1.7 billion.
  • Newly active accounts in the Higher Education business increased 11% year over year in the month of September, an indication of a year-over-year improvement in account openings during the fall peak season.
  • BMTX signed agreements with 12 new colleges and universities through October 31, providing over 71,000 additional students access to BankMobile Disbursements and the BankMobile Vibe checking account, and has signed three colleges and universities up for its new Vendor Pay offering.
  • The Company recently executed an agreement with TutorGigs, which employs college students as tutors, providing students additional sources of income and driving customer engagement.

Luvleen Sidhu, BMTX’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to report continued profitable growth in all areas of our business. At the end of the quarter, serviced deposits surpassed $2 billion for the first time. Continued growth in revenue per account, average serviced deposits, and organic deposits are strong indicators of improving engagement and primary banking behavior. Our low-cost, high volume, customer acquisition strategy continues to yield a customer acquisition cost (CAC)2 below $10 per active account. Given our performance to date, we raise our 2021 EBITDA guidance to $26 million (from $24 million) and reiterate our 2021 revenue guidance of $92 million.”

_____________________
1 Core metrics are Non-GAAP measures which adjust revenues to exclude certain items; a reconciliation appears at the end of this release.

BUSINESS UPDATE

BMTX a financial technology company, is in the business of providing state of the art technologies to attract and serve millions of Americans and provide them access to superior banking experiences.   It continues to invest in its low-cost acquisition model and proprietary API driven platform to offer a full suite of financial services products. The company operates in three verticals: 1) higher education and student banking, 2) Banking-as-a-service ("white label banking"), and 3) workplace banking.

Higher Education & Student Banking

In the month of September, newly active accounts in the Higher Education business increased 11% year over year, an indication of a year-over-year improvement during the fall peak season. During the third quarter of 2021 the company retained more than 99.3% of higher education institutions and disbursed $4.1 billion in refunds to students, an increase of 22% from the year ago period. Year-to-date, $1.4 billion of these disbursements have been deposited into BankMobile Vibe Accounts held at its partner bank. Organic deposits (deposits that are not part of a school disbursement) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 17% to $1.7 billion, compared to the year ago period, indicating strong primary banking behavior. The average balance per active account increased 23% year over year to approximately $1,859 and the spend per active account increased 13% year over year to approximately $1,994. The number of positive balance savings accounts increased approximately 30% year over year. We have found that savings account customers are more engaged and loyal customers.

The Company recently executed an agreement with TutorGigs, which engages college students as tutors to provide tutoring services. This partnership is aligned with the Company's goals to support Higher Education customers by creating opportunities for them to generate supplemental income, which the company expects will benefit customer engagement and account usage. Additionally, BMTX signed agreements with 12 new colleges and universities through October 31, providing over 71,000 additional students access to BankMobile Disbursements and the BankMobile Vibe checking account, and has signed three colleges and universities up for its new Vendor Pay offering.

New Business (includes Banking-as-a-service/"white label banking" and Workplace Banking)

In our banking-as-a-service vertical, our API-first platform design allows our clients to consult and collaborate with BMTX as they create, implement, and execute their embedded finance vision. Our proprietary and flexible platform enables BMTX to go to market quickly, integrate with partners easily, and add features well ahead of our competition.

New Business average serviced deposits increased 433% in Q3 2021 and debit card spend increased 44%. Of note is the significant primary account usage patterns of the most active banking-as-a-service account holders. In Q3 2021, annualized debit card spend for highly active users (those with both direct deposit and a minimum of five customer driven transactions per month) was nearly $16,000 annually and average deposit balance per account was over $4,300. This very attractive cohort makes up approximately 17% of active accounts, compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2020. The company continues to actively work a pipeline of prospective new banking-as-a-service ("white label") and workplace banking customers to offer a suite of financial services products through its proprietary technology stack.

2021 OUTLOOK

“We are investing heavily in our products and marketing and are confident in our ability to acquire more customers and retain them as “customers for life” by continuing to solve their most pressing pain points. Our New Businesses which include our Banking-as-a-Service and Workplace Banking verticals continue to experience growth. We are actively working our pipeline of prospective new banking-as-a-Service clients to offer a suite of financial services products through our proprietary API driven platform,” said Sidhu.

“As one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country with approximately 2 million account holders, we remain focused on expanding our profitable, high-growth business model. We look forward to working on our strategic merger with First Sound Bank and are excited about the prospects of future growth,” concluded Sidhu.

_____________________
2 CAC is calculated based on trailing twelve month (TTM) total Marketing and Client Operations expense, net of subscription fees paid to BMTX for higher education clients, divided by TTM newly active accounts.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 YTD Q3 YOY Change
(dollars in thousands)20212021202120202020 20212020 $%
Interchange & card revenue$5,572  $7,186  $8,351  $6,232  $7,377   $21,109  $20,053   $(1,805) (24)%
Deposit servicing fees11,823  10,579  9,372  6,861  5,814   31,774  15,604   6,009   103  %
Account fees2,628  2,641  2,686  2,791  2,789   7,955  8,517   (161) (6)%
University fees1,474  1,331  1,324  1,292  1,348   4,129  4,028   126    %
Other477  1,156  2,650  154  1,010   4,283  1,326   (533) (53)%
Total GAAP oper. revenues$21,974  $22,893  $24,383  $17,330  $18,338   $69,250  $49,528   $3,636   20  %
            
Core OpEx (Excl. Dep/Amor)3$14,956  $17,722  $15,653  $15,795  $14,657   $48,331  $47,115   $299    %
Merger expense—  —  —  287  377   —  452   (377) (100)%
Non-cash equity compensation74  10   98  93   87  370   (19) (20)%
Non-cash software write-down—  —  —  1,248  —   —  —   —   —  %
Depreciation and amortization2,946  2,950  2,960  3,042  2,601   8,856  8,826   345   13  %
Total GAAP oper. expenses$17,976  $20,682  $18,616  $20,470  $17,728   $57,274  $56,763   $248    %
            
Core EBITDA3$7,018  $5,171  $8,730  $1,535  $3,681   $20,919  $2,413   $3,337   91  %
Core EBITDA Margin332 %23 %36 %%20 % 30 %%   


Q3 2021 total revenues increased $3.6 million, or 20%, compared to the year ago period. This increase is primarily attributable to a $6.0 million increase in servicing fees from our partner bank. The increase in servicing fees is directly related to the increase in average serviced deposit balances which increased 129% to $1.7 billion in Q3 2021 compared to approximately $0.8 billion in the year-ago period.

Total GAAP operating expenses increased $0.2 million, or 1%, compared to the year-ago period. This increase is primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in professional services, a $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, and a $0.8 million increase in customer related supplies. The increase in professional services is primarily driven by increases to legal, audit, and insurance costs associated with becoming a public company.

Core EBITDA3 totaled increased to $7.0 million in Q3 2021 compared to $3.7 million in Q3 2020 given increased revenues coupled with expense discipline.

___________________
3 Core metrics are Non-GAAP measures which adjust revenues to exclude certain items; a reconciliation appears at the end of this release.

EARNINGS WEBCAST

The company will host a live webcast to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 am ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. The webcast can be accessed via its investor relations site (ir.bmtxinc.com) by clicking on "Events & Presentations," then "Events Calendar," and following the link under "Upcoming Events;" or directly at Q3 2021 Earnings Webcast.

An updated version of BMT’s investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.bmtxinc.com.

Contact Information
Investors:
Bob Ramsey, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
571-236-8851
rramsey@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:
Julie Strickland
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3062
sklein@rubensteinpr.com 

ABOUT BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 745 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, consumer adoption, technology and competition, the ability to enter into new partnerships, regulatory risks, risks associated with the higher education industry and financing, and the operations and performance of the Company’s partners, including white-label partners, and other factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.



UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) - UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)

 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020
Operating revenues:             
Interchange and card revenue$5,572  $7,186  $8,351  $6,232  $7,377  $21,109  $20,053 
Servicing fees from partner bank11,823  10,579  9,372  6,861  5,814  31,774  15,604 
Account fees2,628  2,641  2,686  2,791  2,789  7,955  8,517 
University fees1,474  1,331  1,324  1,292  1,348  4,129  4,028 
Other477  1,156  2,650  154  1,010  4,283  1,326 
Total operating revenues21,974  22,893  24,383  17,330  18,338  69,250  49,528 
Operating expenses:             
Tech., communication, & processing4,596  8,924  8,652  6,818  6,637  22,172  20,586 
Salaries and employee benefits6,728  7,170  5,423  6,280  5,689  19,321  19,796 
Professional services3,496  2,126  1,737  2,018  2,159  7,359  7,286 
Provision for operating losses1,067  1,401  1,329  1,844  1,419  3,797  3,326 
Occupancy282  284  352  188  435  918  1,240 
Customer related supplies1,017  186  475  108  195  1,678  717 
Advertising and promotion176  125  191  248  266  492  693 
Merger related expenses      287  377    452 
Other614  466  457  2,678  551  1,537  2,668 
Total operating expenses17,976  20,682  18,616  20,469  17,728  57,274  56,764 
Income (loss) from operations3,998  2,211  5,767  (3,139) 610  11,976  (7,236)
Non-operating expenses:             
(Loss) gain on fair value of private warrant liability6,042  (3,056) 15,003      17,989  —  
Interest expense  (42) 54  2,541  (353) (96) (1,146)
(Loss) income before income tax expense10,040  (887) 20,716  (3,388) 257  29,869  (8,382)
Income tax expense1,246  949  1,827  2  7  4,022  21 
Net (loss) income$8,794  $(1,836) $18,889  $(3,390) $250  $25,847  $(8,403)
              
Basic shares outstanding11,900  11,900  11,900  6,123  6,123  11,534  6,123 
Diluted shares outstanding11,904  11,900  15,512  6,123  6,123  12,059  6,123 
              
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$0.74  $(0.15) $1.59  $(0.55) $0.04  $2.24  $(1.37)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$0.74  $(0.15) $0.25  $(0.55) $0.04  $0.65  $(1.37)
 
 

BM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED
(amounts in thousands)

 September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 31, September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$20,407  $19,589  $17,379  $2,989  $16,776 
Receivable from partner bank        2,038 
Accounts receivable, net4,498  8,257  5,616  7,384  8,382 
Prepaid expenses and other assets2,046  1,786  5,032  2,348  353 
Total current assets26,951  29,632  28,027  12,721  27,549 
Premises and equipment, net305  349  345  401  436 
Developed software, net31,691  34,155  36,952  39,657  45,351 
Goodwill5,259  5,259  5,259  5,259  5,259 
Other intangibles, net4,830  4,910  4,990  5,070  5,150 
Other assets840  740  942  853  1,690 
Total assets$69,876  $75,045  $76,515  $63,961  $85,435 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Liabilities:         
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$8,225  $13,617  $9,998  $7,346  $15,298 
Taxes payable863  1,317  1,793     
Payable to partner bank6,914  7,117  9,000  5,105   
Borrowings from partner bank    5,427  21,000  40,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities596  719  714  701  701 
Deferred revenue, current4,306  4,763  3,134  2,588  2,449 
Total current liabilities20,904  27,533  30,066  36,740  58,448 
Non-current liabilities:         
Operating lease liabilities  55  235  430  596 
Deferred revenue, non-current223  1,512  1,490  2,101   
Liability for private warrants12,850  18,893  15,836     
Other liabilities        120 
Total liabilities$33,977  $47,993  $47,627  $39,271  $59,164 
Commitments and contingencies         
Shareholders’ equity:         
Preferred stock         
Common stock1  1  1  1  1 
Additional paid-in capital49,379  49,326  49,326  64,017  62,208 
Accumulated deficit(13,481) (22,275) (20,439) (39,328) (35,938)
Total shareholders’ equity35,899  27,052  28,888  24,690  26,271 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$69,876  $75,045  $76,515  $63,961  $85,435 
 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS - UNAUDITED

Certain financial measures used in this Press Release are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and as such are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Core expenses and EBITDA exclude the effects of items we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including fair value mark to market income or expense associated with certain warrants. Management believes the use of core revenues, expenses, and EBITDA are appropriate to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate the Company's ongoing business performance. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures may not be defined in the same manner by other companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives, or superior, to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation - GAAP Operating Expenses to Core Operating Expenses (in thousands):

 Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 20212021202120202020 20212020
GAAP total expenses$17,976  $20,682  $18,616  $20,470  $17,728   $57,274  $56,763  
Merger expenses      (287) (377)  —   (452) 
Non-cash software write-down      (1,248) —    —   —   
Non-cash equity compensation(74) (10) (3) (98) (93)  (87) (370) 
Core Operating Expenses inc Dep and Amor$17,902  $20,672  $18,613  $18,837  $17,258   $57,187  $55,941  
Less: Depreciation and amortization2,946  2,950  2,960  3,042  2,601   8,856  8,278  
Core Operating Expenses ex. Dep and Amor$14,956  $17,722  $15,653  $15,795  $14,657   $48,331  $47,662  

Reconciliation - GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Net Income (Loss) (in thousands)

 Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 20212021202120202020 20212020
GAAP net income (loss)$8,794  $(1,836) $18,889  $(3,390) $250   $25,847  $(8,404) 
Add: loss (gain) on FV of private warrant liability(6,042) 3,056  (15,003)      (17,989)   
Add: non-cash loss on software write-down      1,248         
Add: merger expenses      287  377     452  
Less: tax (@27%) on non-core items      (414) (102)    (122) 
Core net income (loss)$2,752  $1,220  $3,886  $(2,269) $525   $7,858  $(8,074) 
Core diluted shares11,904  11,976  15,512  6,123  6,123   12,059  6,123  
Core diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.23  $0.10  $0.25  $(0.37) $0.09   $0.65  $(1.32) 

Reconciliation - GAAP Net Income to Core EBITDA (in thousands)

 Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 20212021202120202020 20212020
GAAP net income (loss)$8,794  $(1,836) $18,889  $(3,390) $250  $25,847  $(8,404) 
Add: loss (gain) on FV of private warrant liability(6,042) 3,056  (15,003) —     (17,989)   
Add: depreciation and amortization2,946  2,950  2,960  3,042  2,601  8,856  8,278  
Add: interest  42  54  248  353  96  1,146  
Add: taxes1,246  949  1,827  2  7  4,022  21  
Add: non-cash equity compensation74  10  3  98  93  87  370  
Add: non-cash loss on software write-down      1,248        
Add: merger expenses      287  377    452  
Core EBITDA$7,018  $5,171  $8,730  $1,535  $3,681  $20,919  $1,864  

Key Performance Metrics - 5 Quarters

  Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3 Q3 YoY Change
  20212021202120202020 $ %
Debit card POS spend ($ millions)          
Higher education $617  $661  $735  $567  $633   $(16)  (3)%
New business 156  167  145  114  108   48   44 %
Debit card POS spend - total $773  $828  $880  $681  $741   $32   4 %
           
Serviced deposits ($ millions)           
Higher education $808  $506  $665  $405  $645   $163   25 %
New business 1,253  1,063  892  555  299   954     NM
Ending service deposits - total $2,061  $1,569  $1,557  $960  $944   $1,117   118 %
           
Higher education $575  $573  $600  $511  $541   $34   6 %
New business 1,157  986  717  418  217   940     NM
Average service deposits - total $1,732  $1,559  $1,317  $929  $758   $974   128 %
           
Higher Education Metrics          
Higher education retention 99.3 %99.5 %99.5 %99.4 %99.7 % (0.4)%  
FAR(1) disbursement amount ($ billions) $4.1  $2.3  $4.2  $1.9  $3.3   $0.7   22 %
Organic deposits(2) - higher education $468  $566  $651  $438  $501   $(33)  (7)%

NM refers to changes greater than 150%

(1) FAR disbursements are Financial Aid Refund disbursements from a higher education institution.
(2) Organic Deposits are all higher education deposits excluding any funds disbursed directly from the school.