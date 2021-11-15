Sounding Board Makes the Business Case for Leadership Coaching in Tomorrow’s HCI Webcast

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc. , the world's first scalable leadership coaching company WHAT: Will participate in the HCI webcast, "Making the Business Case for Leadership Coaching." WHEN: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/making-the-business-case-for-leadership-coaching.

DETAILS:

While talent development professionals understand the value of leadership coaching, it can be difficult to secure buy-in from senior leaders without a clear business case and guaranteed return on investment. During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director, Sounding Board, Inc., will join executive and leadership coach Shyla Allard to explore common challenges organizations face in offering leadership coaching and discuss how coaching management platforms help measure impact. Kelly and Allard will explain why more organizations are investing in leadership coaching and consider how technology is making it easier to manage and scale these programs.

Attendees will learn how to make the business case for leadership coaching and receive a copy of Sounding Board's 2021 Leadership Coaching Industry Research Report, which features insights and findings from more than 450 learning and development practitioners. This session is approved for 1 General recertification credit by HRCI, 1 Professional Development Credit by SHRM and 1 credit hour towards HCI's recertification process. For more information, including registration details, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/making-the-business-case-for-leadership-coaching.

About Sounding Board