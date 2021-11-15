TrackX Announces Senior Retail Executive is Joining Its Board of Directors

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a leading provider of enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announced today that it has added seasoned technology leader, Kirk Ball to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Ball is currently the EVP and Chief Information Officer at Giant Eagle, Inc. where he has responsibility for delivering all information technology solutions for the company including eCommerce development, strategic technology planning and enterprise applications. Giant Eagle is a large regional grocery retailer with approximately 570 locations including supermarkets and convenience stores. Previously, Mr. Ball served as CTO at The Kroger Company. The Kroger Company is America’s largest supermarket chain by revenue and third largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon). At Kroger, Mr. Ball was also the Chief Operating Officer for Sunrise Technology, Kroger’s technology innovation subsidiary.

“TrackX is addressing a multitude of pain points that the retail and grocery industries are working tirelessly to solve,” said Mr. Ball. “Their asset tracking, tracing and sustainability solutions give consumers much greater transparency into product sourcing and claims. Their analytic engine helps identify and drive cost savings opportunities. I see tremendous

opportunities for TrackX’s solutions in the coming year.”

“We are thrilled to have Kirk join the TrackX board,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO. “He brings tremendous experience, knowledge and relationships in the food service and grocery verticals, sectors that are responding to shopper demand by heavily investing in sustainability and responsible sourcing. We look forward to having Mr. Ball’s insight and guidance as we continue to grow in 2022 and beyond. Kirk will be replacing Heath Butler who is leaving the Board to pursue other endeavors. Heath has been incredibly valuable to TrackX since joining the Board and I would like to thank Heath for his significant contribution to the Company.”

TrackX announces the grant to Mr. Ball of incentive stock options to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.07 per common share. These stock options and their grant are subject to the terms of the Company’s stock option grant and TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

TrackX also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Michael Himmelfarb (CMO), to pay an aggregate of $49,389.67 through the issuance of 658,529 common shares of the Company as fees for services provided to the Company. The issuance of these common shares is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

TrackX also announces that, for personal reasons, Marc Spezialy will be stepping down as CFO and Corporate Secretary but will remain with the Company and assuming the role of controller of TrackX. Mr. Spezialy will continue to assist with the day to day financial operations and support the reporting and audit requirements for TrackX. Gene McConnell, former CFO of TrackX, will resume the role of interim CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com .

