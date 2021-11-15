EV Cargo announces new CFO of Global Forwarding & Technology

David Edley joins EV Cargo as CFO of Global Forwarding & Technology

Role is responsible for leading EV Cargo’s Global Forwarding & Technology finance functions

Hire comes as EV Cargo continues to strengthen its global finance platform to enable ongoing growth and expansion



HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headquartered in Hong Kong, EV Cargo, a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company, has announced the hiring of a new CFO of Global Forwarding & Technology, one of the leading services within the firm. Mr. David Edley will be based in London and will be responsible for leading EV Cargo’s Global Forwarding & Technology finance functions. It follows the announcement of Ms. Chia Min Tan as Global CFO of EV Cargo on November 3rd.

Mr. Edley brings significant and highly relevant global and industry experience to this important role. Prior to joining EV Cargo, Mr. Edley was based in Jersey as the Group Financial Controller at CPA Global, the world’s leading IP software and tech-enabled payment services group, where he was responsible for group reporting across more than 100 international subsidiaries. He also helped guide CPA Global through a successful private equity exit transaction and post-acquisition integration/restructuring project.

Before that, for eight years, Mr. Edley was Group Financial Director of Santova Limited, an international supply chain consulting and logistics business listed on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and operating from 20 offices in eight countries. Having completed his chartered accountancy training with Deloitte in his native South Africa in 1992, Mr. Edley has held a number of senior financial positions in commerce, both in South Africa and the UK, including roles with Credit Suisse and Investec. Mr. Edley holds a Post Graduate Diploma and Bachelor of Commerce from University of KwaZulu-Natal, and is a Chartered Accountant (South Africa) with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

EV Cargo, which manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands, is targeting to grow from its current base of $1.4bn and surpass $3bn of revenue by 2025 through organic growth and M&A. With an active pipeline of acquisition candidates and well-developed M&A capabilities, EV Cargo plans to build on its strong existing geographic footprint in Asia and Europe, as well as expand into the USA. With ongoing opportunities and challenges across global supply chains, EV Cargo continues to invest in building a global team positioned for growth and resilience.

Clyde Buntrock, CEO of EV Cargo Global Forwarding, said: “David brings significant financial experience within both PE-backed and listed multinational groups. I have no doubt his strong leadership and technical skills, as well as his ability to focus on strategic direction whilst being both hands-on and detail focused, will prove a huge asset to EV Cargo.”

David Edley, CFO of EV Cargo Global Forwarding & Technology, added: “I am delighted to join EV Cargo at this exciting stage in its growth journey and I look forward to contributing to the expansion of our global platform.”

About EV Cargo:

Headquartered in Hong Kong, EV Cargo is a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology services company with over $1.4bn in revenue. EV Cargo powers the global economy by managing supply chains for the world’s leading brands, with a vision to transform logistics into a technology industry.

EV Cargo was created in 2018 by Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group EmergeVest, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its core values of growth, innovation, and sustainability as a signatory to the UN Global Compact.

