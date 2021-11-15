The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market is expected to grow by $ 11.38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192455/?utm_source=GNW

38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare analytical testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and growing acceptance of QbD approach in research and manufacturing. In addition, increasing demand for analytical testing services from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The healthcare analytical testing services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Medical device companies

• CRO



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies regulatory compliance as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare analytical testing services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on healthcare analytical testing services market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare analytical testing services market sizing

• Healthcare analytical testing services market forecast

• Healthcare analytical testing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare analytical testing services market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Also, the healthcare analytical testing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

