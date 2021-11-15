The Future of Green Hydrogen Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 1,423.2 Million by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Green Hydrogen Market By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane, & Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By Source (Wind Energy, Solar Energy, & Others), By Application (Mobility, Chemical, Power, Industrial, Grid Injection, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Green Hydrogen Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,4,23.2 Million by 2026 from USD 755 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Report Overview & Coverage: What is Green Hydrogen?

Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen-powered fuel that is often derived from the process of electrolysis of water with the electricity that is generated by low-carbon power sources. It is often extracted by the process of splitting water in a highly produced solution. The average global price of green hydrogen often changes from the higher to the lower end from time to time. However, the current volume of green hydrogen is often produced by fossil fuel sources with around the bulk of the latter coming from carbon-based sources.

Industry Major Market Players

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Uniper SE

Siemens

Green Hydrogen

Hydrogenics

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp

Nel ASA

Cummincs Inc.

Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co. Ltd

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Green Hydrogen Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Green Hydrogen Market?

What are the top companies operative in Green Hydrogen Market?

What segments are covered in Green Hydrogen Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Green Hydrogen Market?

Market Growth Drivers

The global green hydrogen market is expected to exhibit a higher market revenue during the advent of the forecast period owing to the rising number of government policies favoring the popularity of green hydrogen in the energy sector coupled with rising environmental concerns regarding increasing carbon emissions from fossil fuel usage to name a few. Additionally, the rising presence of projects associated with the integration of green hydrogen coupled with the increased allotment of resources dedicated entirely for the transportation of the latter will increase the footprint of the global green hydrogen market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, the ability of green hydrogen to be stored easily and used at a later pace and rising adoption of the fuel will push the existing boundaries of the global green hydrogen market to a new horizon.

The global green hydrogen market is driven by rising demand for lowering the cost of producing renewable energy by all sources coupled with higher demand from FCEVs and the power sector to name a few. Factors pertaining to the rising integration of green hydrogen in the mobility sector coupled with rising government initiatives for establishing individual ecosystems will increase the consumer base for the global green hydrogen market during the advent of the forecast period. However, a higher capital cost of the electrolyzer coupled with a low presence of lower-cost hydrogen production devices will decrease the growth of the global green hydrogen market to some extent.

Global Green Hydrogen Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 755 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1,423.2 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 13.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Uniper SE, Siemens, Green Hydrogen, Hydrogenics, and Others Segments Covered Technology, Source, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

The global green hydrogen market is segmented into technology, source, application, and region.

The global green hydrogen market is divided into an alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane, and solid oxide electrolyzer on the basis of technology. The segment pertaining to the alkaline electrolytes is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increased preference of the latter when compared to its counterparts owing to a conventional use case scenario coupled with a lower running cost to name a few. Based on the source, the global green hydrogen market is categorized into wind energy, solar energy, and others. The wind energy segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to larger adoption of the latter technology coupled with easy availability of the latter to name a few. The global green hydrogen market is fragmented into mobility, chemical, power, industrial, grid injection, and others on the basis of application. The mobility category is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the mobility sector being utilized in on and off-road solutions, transportation, rail, maritime, and aviation coupled with the latter being a viable and sustainable source of medium to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to Flourish During the Advent of the Forecast Period

Europe is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to rising investment opportunities in the latter sector coupled with the region aiming for a strong energy transition state to name a few. Additionally, the regions further adopting a policy of clean energy coupled with the rising installation of large-scale PEM electrolyzers will increase the footprint of the green hydrogen market during the advent of the forecast period. Factors pertaining to an aggressive strategy of de-carbonization of sites such as phasing out gas and diesel-powered public buses coupled with the rising number of developmental projects will boost the growth of the green hydrogen market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global green hydrogen market is segmented into:

Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Source Segment Analysis

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Others

Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Mobility

Chemical

Power

Industrial

Grid Injection

Others

