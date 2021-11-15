The Global Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to grow by $ 1.52 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144605/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on digital textile printing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased usage of roll-to-roll process and growing apparel market globally. In addition, increased usage of roll-to-roll process is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital textile printing market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The digital textile printing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Disperse and sublimation inks

• Reactive ink

• Acid ink

• Pigment ink



By Application

• Clothing

• Soft signage

• Home textiles

• Textiles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing trade show • as one of the prime reasons driving the digital textile printing market growth during the next few years.



Our report on digital textile printing market covers the following areas:

• Digital textile printing market sizing

• Digital textile printing market forecast

• Digital textile printing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital textile printing market vendors that include DIC Corp., Dover Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Durst Phototechnik AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Huntsman Corp., Kornit Digital Ltd., Marabu GmbH and Co. KG, SPGPrints BV, and Zhengzhou Hongsam Digital Science and Technology Co. Also, the digital textile printing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

