Global Military Communication Management Systems Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
- The Military Communication Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- Airspace Systems
- Aselsan
- Bae Systems
- Citadel Defense
- Cobham
- Cron Systems
- Elbit Systems
- Fortem Technologies
- General Dynamics
- Harris Corporation
- Inmarsat
- Iridium
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Rolta
- Rufus Labs
- Systematic
- Thales
- Vantage Robotics
- Viasat
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Military Communication
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Military Communication
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 13: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
INDIA
Table 19: India Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Military Communication Management Systems by Segment -
Communication Management Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 25: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 26: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Military Communication Management Systems by Segment -
Communication Management Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Military
Communication Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2020 &
2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Military Communication Management Systems by Segment -
Communication Management Systems - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
AFRICA
Table 35: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Military
Communication Management Systems by Segment - Communication
Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
