Insights on the Pharmaceutical Vials Global Market to 2030 - by Type of Fabrication Material Used, Sterilization Status and Key Geographies

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market - Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material Used, Sterilization Status and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the years, advances in drug / therapy development processes have led the pharmaceutical industry to gradually shift from a one-drug treats all model to a more personalized approach of treatment. The growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, such as monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, has further prompted the drug developers to develop or identify specialized fill / finish and packaging alternatives that are capable of catering to the specific needs of such novel products.

Pharmaceutical packaging, owing to the fact that it is in immediate contact with the drug / therapy formulation, plays a vital role in preserving the identity, quality and integrity of the packaged medicinal product. Although there are various types of primary packaging containers, including ampoules, cartridges and syringes, available in the market for various types of drug formulations, pharmaceutical vials have been observed to be the preferred choice of drug developers, owing to the fact that they provide high container-closure integrity.

Despite being the most preferred packaging system, traditional vials are often associated with certain challenges, including chances of breakage under extreme conditions, absence of relevant information (serial or batch number)on the package and potential to delaminate. As a result, several pharmaceutical vial manufacturers are exploring novel techniques to overcome the aforementioned challenges associated with conventional pharmaceutical vials in order to create better packaging solutions. Examples of some advancements in this domain include the use of serialization techniques(to avoid drug counterfeiting), development of numerous coating materials(to prevent delamination and pH imbalance)and the adoption of smart drug delivery technologies(to improve patient compliance).

Furthermore, pre-sterilized / ready-to-use (RTU) pharmaceutical vials have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional pharmaceutical vials, adding significant value to streamline pharmaceutical fill / finish operations. It is worth noting that these innovations have significantly helped in optimizing costs, easing the filling process and expediting production timelines. Moreover, it enables the pharmaceutical players to overcome regulatory challenges, as well as build a sustainable competitive edge in the market. In addition, due to the unprecedent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for parenteral formulations has increased significantly, therefore providing lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies engaged in the development of safe and superior quality vials. In the future, the high demand for parenteral formulations and increase in vaccination campaigns are likely to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical vials market.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical vials?

What is the relative competitiveness of different pharmaceutical vial manufacturers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the current, global demand for pharmaceutical vials?

What are the emerging trends related to pharmaceutical primary packaging?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the pharmaceutical vials market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.1. Need for Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.2.2. Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging

3.3. Pharmaceutical Vials

3.3.1. Types of Fabrication Materials Used for Vials

3.3.1.1. Glass Vials

3.3.1.2. Plastic Vials

3.3.2. Vial Caps

3.4 Innovation in Pharmaceutical Vials

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Pharmaceutical Vials: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Fabrication Material Used (Container)

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Fabrication Material Used (Closure)

4.2.3. Analysis by Volume of Vial

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vial Cap

4.2.5. Analysis by Sterilization Status

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.7. Analysis by Compatible Drug Class

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Formulation Stored

4.3. Pharmaceutical Vials: List of Manufacturers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Pharmaceutical Vials: Company Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Company Competitiveness: Small Manufacturers

5.4.2. Company Competitiveness: Mid-sized Manufacturers

5.4.3. Company Competitiveness: Large Manufacturers

5.4.4. Company Competitiveness: Very Large Manufacturers

6. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL VIAL MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Corning

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. DWK Life Sciences

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Pacific Vial Manufacturing

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Thermo Fischer Scientific

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Financial Information

6.5.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Worldwide Glass Resources

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL VIAL MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Gerresheimer

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Information

7.2.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Origin Pharma Packaging

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. SCHOTT

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Information

7.4.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

7.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. SGD Pharma

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Information

7.5.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

7.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Stevanato Group

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

7.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. COMPANY PROFILES: PHARMACEUTICAL VIAL MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA PACIFIC

8.1. Chongqing Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

8.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.2. DANYANG XIANGHE PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packaging

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

8.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. Nipro

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Information

8.4.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

8.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5. Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Portfolio

8.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Pharmaceutical Vials: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Fabrication Material Used

9.3.5. Analysis by Sterilization Status

9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.8. Analysis by Geography

9.3.8.1. Region-wise Distribution

9.3.8.2. Country-wise Distribution

10. UPCOMING TRENDS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Preference for Self-medication of Drugs, Through the Use of Modern Drug Delivery Devices

10.3. Development of Improved Packaging Components and Efforts to Optimize Manufacturing Costs

10.4. Availability of Modular Facilities

10.5. Growing Demand and Preference for Personalized Therapies

10.6. Rise in Provisions for Automating Fill / Finish Operations

10.7. Surge in Partnership Activity

10.8. Increase in Initiatives Undertaken by Industry Stakeholders in Developing Regions

10.9. Concluding Remarks

11. DEMAND ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Global Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials, 2021-2030

11.3.1. Analysis by Type of Fabrication Material Used

11.3.1.1. Global Demand for Pharmaceutical Glass Vials, 2021-2030

11.3.1.2. Global Demand for Pharmaceutical Plastic Vials, 2021-2030

11.3.2. Analysis by Sterilization Status

11.3.2.1. Global Demand for Unsterilized Pharmaceutical Vials, 2021-2030

11.3.2.2. Global Demand for Pre-sterilized Pharmaceutical Vials, 2021-2030

11.3.3. Analysis by Geography

11.3.3.1. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in North America, 2021-2030

11.3.3.2. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in Europe, 2021-2030

11.3.3.3. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in Asia Pacific, 2021-2030

11.3.3.4. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in Middle East and North Africa, 2021-2030

11.3.3.5. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in Latin America, 2021-2030

11.3.3.6. Demand for Pharmaceutical Vials in Rest of the World, 2021-2030

11.4. Concluding Remarks

12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

12.3. Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021-2030

12.3.1. Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material Used

12.3.1.1. Pharmaceutical Glass Vials Market, 2021-2030

12.3.1.2. Pharmaceutical Plastic Vials Market, 2021-2030

12.3.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Sterilization Status

12.3.2.1. Unsterilized Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021-2030

12.3.2.2. Pre-sterilized Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021-2030

12.3.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Market, 2021 and 2030: Distribution by Geography

12.3.3.1. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in North America, 2021-2030

12.3.3.2. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in Europe, 2021-2030

12.3.3.3. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in Asia Pacific, 2021-2030

12.3.3.4. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2021-2030

12.3.3.5. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in Latin America, 2021-2030

12.3.3.6. Pharmaceutical Vials Market in Rest of the World, 2021-2030

13. CASE STUDY: ROBOTS IN PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Role of Robots in the Pharmaceutical Industry

13.2.1. Key Considerations for Selecting a Robotic System

13.2.2. Advantages of Robotic Systems

13.2.3. Disadvantages of Robotic Systems

13.3. Companies Providing Robots for Use in the Pharmaceutical Industry

13.4. Companies Providing Equipment Integrated with Robotic Systems for Pharmaceutical Packaging

13.4.1. Aseptic Technologies

13.4.2. AST

13.4.3. Bosch Packaging Technology

13.4.4. Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

13.4.5. Fedegari Group

13.4.6. IMA

13.4.7. Steriline

13.4.8. Vanrx Pharmasystems

14. CASE STUDY: PRE-STERILIZED / READY-TO-USE PHARMACEUTICAL VIALS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Pharmaceutical Packaging and Filling

14.3. Limitations of Traditional Primary Packaging

14.4. Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging

14.4.1. Sterilization of Primary Packaging Material

14.4.1.1. Sterilization Techniques

14.4.2. Advantages of Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging

14.4.3. Cost Saving Opportunities associated with Ready-To-Use Primary Packaging

14.4.4. Current Demand for Ready-To-Use Primary Packaging and Key Enablers

14.4.5. List of Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Pharmaceutical Vials

14.5. Concluding Remarks

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m49kin