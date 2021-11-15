Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2021 to 2027: An Industry on the Cusp of Explosive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) supports better and stronger materials for batteries, paint, conductive plastics, and support the new industrial revolution.
Billions of dollars have been spent by engineers trying to capture carbon nanotubes in sufficient quantity, and sufficient quality to create value. Most who tried have found the exercise elusive. This study documents the successes and the commercialization of CNT.
Carbon nanotubes are the strongest and stiffest substances ever discovered. In terms of their tensile strength and modulus of elasticity, there is no comparison to any other material. In terms of their weight, CNT is six times less dense than steel. Their electrical current carrying capacity exceeds the potential of copper by a thousand times, while they have twice the thermal conductivity compared to diamond.
The base year for analysis and projection is 2020. With 2020 and several years prior to that as a baseline, market projections were developed for 2021 through 2027. These projections are based on a combination of a consensus among the opinion leader contacts interviewed combined with an understanding of the key market drivers and their impact from a historical and analytical perspective.
The analytical methodologies used to generate the market estimates are based on penetration analyses, similar market analyses, and delta calculations to supplement independent and dependent variable analysis. All analyses are displaying selected descriptions of products and services.
Key Topics:
- Carbon nanotube
- Mesothelioma
- Polymer coating
- CNT addressing sustainability
- Indoor farming
- CNT high flexibility
- High electrical conductivity
- CNT high heat conductivity
- High strength properties
- CNT nanomaterial powders
- Dispersions among the purest
- CNT ultra-black coatings
- CNT sensors
- CNT coatings
- CNT resins
- CNT for structural colors
- Photonic
- Plasmonic and other effects
