Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2021 to 2027: An Industry on the Cusp of Explosive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021 to 2027" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) supports better and stronger materials for batteries, paint, conductive plastics, and support the new industrial revolution.

Billions of dollars have been spent by engineers trying to capture carbon nanotubes in sufficient quantity, and sufficient quality to create value. Most who tried have found the exercise elusive. This study documents the successes and the commercialization of CNT.

Carbon nanotubes are the strongest and stiffest substances ever discovered. In terms of their tensile strength and modulus of elasticity, there is no comparison to any other material. In terms of their weight, CNT is six times less dense than steel. Their electrical current carrying capacity exceeds the potential of copper by a thousand times, while they have twice the thermal conductivity compared to diamond.

The base year for analysis and projection is 2020. With 2020 and several years prior to that as a baseline, market projections were developed for 2021 through 2027. These projections are based on a combination of a consensus among the opinion leader contacts interviewed combined with an understanding of the key market drivers and their impact from a historical and analytical perspective.

The analytical methodologies used to generate the market estimates are based on penetration analyses, similar market analyses, and delta calculations to supplement independent and dependent variable analysis. All analyses are displaying selected descriptions of products and services.

Key Topics:

Carbon nanotube

Mesothelioma

Polymer coating

CNT addressing sustainability

Indoor farming

CNT high flexibility

High electrical conductivity

CNT high heat conductivity

High strength properties

CNT nanomaterial powders

Dispersions among the purest

CNT ultra-black coatings

CNT sensors

CNT coatings

CNT resins

CNT for structural colors

Photonic

Plasmonic and other effects

Companies Mentioned

3M

AEH

All Cell Technologies

Alpha Chemistry

Amperex Technologies

Apple

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Archer Materials

Arkema

Arry International Group (China)

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Berkeley Lab

BYD

Carbon Solutions (US)

Carbonics

CD Creative Diagnostics

Cellec

Chasm Advanced Materials

Cheap Tubes (US)

CNano Technology (US)

Cornell University

DexMat (Smart CNT Materials)

Directa Plus

Drop-Wise-200x200

DuPont

Envision AESC

First Graphene Limited

Futurecarbon GmbH

Gerdau

Global Graphene Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)

GrapheneCR

Hanwha Chemical (South Korea)

Hitachi

Huntsman

Hyperion Catalysis (US)

IBM

Johnson Controls

Klean Commodities

Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea)

LG Chem/CNT Company (Korea)

Merck

MicroChem

MIT

MITO Material Solutions

Mitsubishi Materials

Nano-C

Nanocyl (Belgium)

NanoIntegris (US)

NanoLab (US)

NanoLinea

Nanomatrix

Nanomix

Nanoshel (US)

Nanotek Instruments

NanoXplore

Nantero

NEC

Nissan Chemical

OCSiAl/Tuball

Panasonic

Raymor Nanotech/Nanointegris

Rice University

Showa Denko (Japan)

SpaceBlue

Thomas Swan (UK)

Timesnano

Toray

Toray Industries (Japan)

UCLA

Universal Matter

Vacuum Carbon Technologies

Wisepower/Unidym Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w24j7u



Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.