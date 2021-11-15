D2L ANNOUNCES DATE OF RELEASE OF Q3 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Toronto, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (“D2L”, TSX: DTOL), a global learning technology leader, announced today that it will report financial results for the period ending October 31, 2021 (third quarter, fiscal 2022) after markets close on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. John Baker, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Howatson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday December 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.



Q3 FISCAL 202 2 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET) Dial in number: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7575 or 1 (833) 950-0062

United States: 1 (844) 200-6205

Access code: 097764 Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.d2l.com/events-and-presentations/events/

Replay: Canada: 1 (226) 828-7578 or US: 1 (866) 813-9403

(replay code: 991447)

Available until December 27, 2021



ABOUT D2L (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.