Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 10th Annual December CEO Summit

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be participating in the 10th Annual December CEO Summit taking place December 8, 2021 at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco. The conference is being held concurrently with SEMICON West 2021 and is an in-person event.



The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.aehr.com.

About the 10th Annual December CEO Summit 2021

The December CEO Summit is collectively hosted by the executive management teams from 11 participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings.

Held concurrently with SEMICON West in San Francisco, this CEO Summit is a live event. The St. Regis Hotel, SEMICON West, and therefore the CEO Summit, all require proof of COVID vaccination in order to register and attend events in person.

The 11 management teams currently confirmed to host the December 2021 CEO Summit are: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu (COHU), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), and Revasum (RVS.AX).

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Please RSVP early, given the logistical considerations of live event registration this year, as well as space limitations. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is November 29th, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 10th Annual December CEO Summit

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams CEO Summit Co-Chair Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (508) 826-4573 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: loiye@aerogel.com Email: Claire@headgatepartners.com

