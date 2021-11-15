Biogen Sets Industry Record with Recognition on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 9th Consecutive Year

Biogen earns top ESG leadership scores on areas including Innovation Management and Climate Strategy, highlighting efforts to address urgent and long-term challenges facing humanity



In 2021, Biogen notably bolstered its longstanding corporate responsibility leadership actions by implementing bold climate commitments and publicly disclosing DE&I metrics

This year marks the 9th consecutive year that Biogen was listed among top performers



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced that it has set an industry record as the most frequently recognized biotechnology company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), earning recognition for the ninth consecutive year, more than any other biotechnology company. The acknowledgment highlights the company’s longstanding leadership actions and transparency on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Biogen’s recognition on the DJSI World is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to address the urgent and long-term challenges facing humanity, including health equity; innovation; the climate crisis; and human capital development with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Notably, in 2021, the company released its first public DE&I Report and supported a number of bold, cross-sector climate commitments during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), including the U.K. NHS Net Zero initiative and the World Economic Forum’s new Alliance for Clean Air.

“At Biogen, we have purposefully integrated corporate responsibility into everything we do because we believe true transformation requires collective, enduring efforts,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer of Biogen. “We are proud to be recognized on the DJSI World for the ninth consecutive year, an achievement that reflects our pioneering spirit and drive to address the defining issues of our time, such as the interrelated challenges of climate, health and equity. The public is depending on us to act. As leaders, we must be willing to answer their call.”

Every year, the DJSI World recognizes the top 10% of companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for performance on ESG issues, which S&P Global considers key to generating long-term stakeholder value. This year saw more than 10,900 eligible companies and a 33% year-over-year increase in participants globally. The DJSI World ranking results from Biogen’s outstanding performance on multiple dimensions of corporate responsibility, including Innovation Management, Climate Strategy and Environmental Reporting, where it received the top scores in industry. In 2013, Biogen was the first U.S.-based biotechnology company to appear on DJSI World.

"We congratulate Biogen for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for DJSI World and DJSI North America,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Reflecting progress on its ESG commitments, Biogen recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives™, a $250 million, 20-year initiative to eliminate fossil fuels across its operations and collaborate with renowned institutions to address the health impacts of the climate crisis, particularly for vulnerable populations. To recognize this important milestone, the company released a one-year progress report, which outlined efforts to enhance climate solutions that promote public health, including sustaining 100% renewable electricity and directing 24% of its spend to suppliers that have or pledged to set science-based targets.

Details on Biogen’s ESG commitments can be found in the 2020 Year In Review, which is based on internationally recognized guidelines from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the UN SDGs and the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics published by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

